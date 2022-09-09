New Marvel Game, Marvel World of Heroes Announced

From the Pokemon Go developer, Niantic just announced at The Disney & Marvel Games showcase a new mobile game in collaboration with Marvel which is titled World of Heroes. There’s not a for certain release date yet, but the game is released in 2023. You can pre-register for this game on its own website, just like you can for the new Marvel Snap mobile game as well.

Niantic is known for and basically specializes in real-world reality games just like Pokemon Go, where gamers can use their smartphones to interact with the world around them. So far we don’t know much but what was released in the trailer which we linked below, but we know players can collect many different Marvel superpowers like Doctor Strange’s magic, Cyclops’ laser eyes, and Thor’s Mjolnir. Isn’t that cool?

Here’s the trailer that was released at the showcase below.

In Marvel World of Heroes, players will be able to create their own superhero identity and team up with their friends and other Marvel characters in the real world. The game will be coming to this year and players can take a look at the website and pre-register now.

It’s time to begin your superhero journey in 2023 when you become a Marvel Super Hero in the real world. Create your own superhero and patrol around your neighborhood or town to save it from evil. Team up with friends and other iconic Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine to save the Multiverse.

When you go to the website to pre-register, you will see some frequently asked questions, where you can see one asking: “when will Marvel World of Heroes become available in my area?” The site goes on to say that the game will be entering a soft launch and will be searching for limited betas in order to do testing. All you have to do is register your email address to receive updates and you will be able to find out when the mobile app is available for you.

