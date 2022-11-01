Marvel Snap’s Locations Keep The Exciting At Every Turn

Saying Marvel Snap has taken the world by storm is an understatement. Since its release about two weeks ago, this game has become one of the most popular games on the App Store. Everyone is playing this Marvel-themed card game and enjoying the powers of all the different cards. Slowly the game took over social media, even seeing countless of the discords I am in playing the game.

When I hear someone saying the game is great, I wholeheartedly agree. No, it isn’t a huge console game like Minecraft or anything, it is just a simple card game…but it is one of the best card games on the market in my opinion. The battles are easy to win…but also say to lose. If you don’t remember or double-check what special moves some of the cards have, you can easily do yourself in during the battle. Each card has a special move or power-up to help you get more points and win against your opponent.

Many people love the game for not having loot boxes or a battle pass, or any of those things that require you to put a ton of money into the game to be good at it…or just have cool items. However, in Marvel Snap, you can easily just…collect cards and win battles without putting money into the game which makes this game even more fun for its players.

There are so many cards to collect from all different Marvel movies, even including Spider-Verse cards – which are pretty amazing if I do say so myself. One thing that makes each battle exciting and constantly changing is the locations. Locations are where you place different cards down. This can be confusing if you haven’t played Marvel Snap yet, but there are three locations every match and you can put up to four cards in each. Each location gives you a different prompt which can be in your favor…or sometimes not at all.

Rumors say that there are 79 locations at least in the game, and you will encounter many of those within just a couple of rounds of the game. One will be revealed on the first turn, the second on the second turn, and the third on the third turn. You can place cards in the not yet revealed areas early if you wish, but it can also be a little risky if you don’t know which location it is and how it will impact the card you placed. Each match has different locations and they will be a combination of either. There is also a featured location every day too which can make the challenge more fun.

There are over 79,000 combinations and around 500,000 permutations of locations so this game will constantly keep you on your toes…but in the best way possible.

Source.