Best New Games Announced In October 2022

October is done now. We’ll let it rest well. But what we have to do now is look back at last month and see what games stood out from the pack!

#10 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Next-Gen)

Let’s start off with a game that is already out, but it will be coming out again next year via the next-gen upgrade it’s getting.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be heading to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on January 13th, and it’ll feature some key improvements you’ll enjoy. The biggest ones are the graphical improvements and the fact that it runs at 60 FPS.

The game has already been praised in its next-gen form, and many are looking to getting their hands on it when it comes out again next year. Plus, there’s more DLC on the way, including one starring Braddock.

#9 Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Meta Quest 2)

Not to be confused with the also recently announced title from EA Motive, Marvel’s Iron Man VR came out in 2020 but will soon launch on the Oculus Quest 2 for those who happen to have that headset.

The first-person title allows players to become the armored Avengers as he takes on the villain known as Ghost. Ghost is trying to bring down Stark’s company and will use a variety of drones to defeat him! Through the headset and controls, you’ll unleash repulsor blasts to defeat the army of machines and take down the villain!

So if you’re ready to be Iron Man like no other title has offered, put on your headset and go!

#8 Silent Hill F

Komani announced multiple new titles with the Silent Hill franchise last month, shocking many with their diverse looks and gameplay focuses. One of those games was Silent Hill F.

The game will be a prequel and will be filled with horror. That was proven during the reveal trailer. In it, a young Japanese schoolgirl is chased by a mysterious red light. The light eventually catches her, and she transforms into a monster when it does. The look of the transformation got many people excited about what else could be around the corner.

Details are still light, but it’s hopeful, which is more than we can say about this series in a long time.

#7 Evercore Heroes

Evercore Heroes is the debut title of its dev team and aims to give players a fun PVE experience with unique characters.

The matches will take place in real-time and feature skill-based combat for you to use. Between matches, you’ll use the gold and experience you get to power up your heroes to take on deadlier challenges. Eight heroes have already been revealed for the game, but more are coming, lots more even.

The game will definitely try and play off the success of other titles. But it does seem to have its own style and flair that can’t be ignored. So keep an eye out for it when the game arrives.

#6 Age of Mythology: Retold

The original Age of Mythology title was an RTS game that put you in the realm of myth and legend to let you do battles and have fun. You could fight mythical creatures and bring them into your armies. Then, call down the gods themselves to fight with you and smite those foolish enough to stand against you.

Age of Mythology: Retold will bring the original game to new heights as the team makes a complete remake with improved graphics and gameplay. The group noted how the fans have been asking for this remake for some time, and they aim to make it worth the wait.

#5 Digimon World: Next Order (Nintendo Switch & PC)

The Digimon franchise has had its ups and downs, but thanks to a passionate fanbase, it has endured. The video game space has been a godsend for fans of the series as multiple titles have been released over the years, with more upcoming, to keep them satisfied.

That includes bringing back games that a wider audience hasn’t played. Digimon World: Next Order is one of them. The games came out in 2017 to the PS Vita and the PS4. But now, next February, it’ll arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC.

You’ll play as one of two protagonists sent to the digital world to restore balance after a hostile takeover! Will you be able to save the day?

#4 Silent Hill: Ascension

Konami’s second title announced last month in this franchise is Silent Hill: Ascension. Unfortunately, it’s arguably the most confusing of the three. Why? Because we have yet to learn what it’s about, and only a few teases of it have been given.

Even the reveal trailer could have been more helpful in giving details. However, based on it being labeled as a “live event,” many think it’ll be a title that gamers play together. That notion is further enforced by the trailer that features a chat room talking about a character and whether “they can save her.”

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on what the game is supposed to be soon.

#3 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)

Here’s another title that is already out, but it will be getting a PS5 port, so if you’d rather play this RPG on a next-gen system, by all means.

In Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, you’ll get to choose from six different characters to play as. Each has special abilities to help you traverse the enormous city the game is set within. You’ll travel through the city, fight monsters within a unique realm, accept quests, and learn the truth behind the curse that infects you and your fellow Monstrums.

What dark secrets lie within the city? Who will you meet along your journey? Jump in and find out!

#2 The Witcher Remake

It’s been an exciting time to be a fan of Geralt of Rivia. His live-action actor recently departed the Netflix show, the games will now be starring a new trilogy featuring him, and now, The Witcher Remake is coming!

The game that helped launch the franchise to new heights is getting the remake treatment. You could say that CD Projekt Red is trying to continue growing the goodwill it just got back from gamers. Or, it could be that because the original game came out so long ago, they’re curious about what it’ll look like with next-gen graphics. Either way, fans will be tossing coins when the game comes out.

#1 Silent Hill 2

It shouldn’t surprise you that this is the #1 game on this list. So when it was revealed that Silent Hill 2 would get a full-blown remake with stunning graphics and potentially expand the game’s story even further? Yeah, people were excited.

Many people consider the title one of the best horror games ever. Its mix of atmosphere, combat, horror, and gripping narrative made it the most prominent hit the series ever had. The team is working hard on the game right now. People will likely fall in love with it all over again when it arrives and be terrified all over again.