Marvel Snap Is Dropping Today, Marvel Wants To Be Known For Their Games

Marvel’s newest game, Marvel Snap has officially hit the app stores on all devices, and players are already been playing away at this new Marvel-themed card game. Marvel Entertainment is widely known for its comics and also its cinematic universe in popular movies like the Avengers which started off with Iron Man back in the early 2000s. Marvel Entertainment has published video games dating back all the way to the 1980s, with games like The Amazing Spider-Man on the Game Boy and Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 5 as well as many games releasing all in between.

The vice president and creative director of Marvel Games wants to bring forth more games especially to compare to Marvel’s name in Hollywood. Bill Rosemann believes that this new game, Marvel Snap, is a big step in the direction to get that to happen.

“We don’t just want to make a great Marvel game,” said Rosemann in an interview with The Washington Post. “We don’t just want to make a great Marvel card game. We want to make a great game.”

You might be wondering who is in charge of developing the game…the entertainment titan decided to partner with Ben Brode, former game director for Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone, which is another successful collectible card game you can play online. Brode and the new team at Second Dinner, which happened to be a lot of ex-workers for Blizzard, wanted to create a game that would connect with the superhero genre.

“We saw the team that Ben was assembling and we had no doubts from the beginning,” Rosemann said.

Playing Marvel’s Snap is pretty easy and fast to learn. You create a deck up of 12 cards featuring different superheroes and villains from the Marvel universe, and there seems to be a card for everyone. The cards can then be moved back and forth from different Marvel universe locations while in a card battle, some cards even having special moves and powerups along the way. Whichever player in the card battle has the highest power of at least two of the locations after the final turn will win the game. With only about six turns, games go very quickly and you unlock cards and upgrades after each match.

“There’s the bluffing portion of it that is new and innovative and really fun and makes it very strategic,” Rosemann said. “I think you will find it’s a game that you can jump into very quickly, play very quickly, and then discover, ‘oh, there’s real strategic depth here.’ And then that’s infused from the ground up with Marvel.”

“Mobile is a great place to have a successful game. At the core of it, what I wanted to was make a game I really wanted too play,” said Brode. “I had just become a father. My son was born basically the day Hearthstone was released and I found that it was much easier for me to play mobile games. So I wanted to build something that I would be able to play more often.”

As even the creators themselves have stated, this game is very quick and easy but also way more in-depth than many people would think. Not to mention how fun it really is to collect all of these superhero-themed cards. This game having quick matches and battles can easily become addictive after a while.

Marvel’s Snap is now available for PC and Mobile devices.

