Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a huge list of weapons that you can take into battle and also has a deep weapon customization system that can see players creating some pretty unique loadouts. While players can spend hours creating the weapon that fits them, many are going to want to know what makes a gun as powerful as it can possibly be. One such weapon is the M4, a cornerstone of the Modern Warfare subseries and one of the all-round best guns in the multiplayer arena. With this being one of the guns available from the start of the game in both the default classes and being one of the first Assault Rifles you can equip in a create-a-class, many players will find themselves using the M4 as a go-to gun so it is important to know how to build the gun to be as effective as possible. This guide will provide a breakdown of one of the best loadouts for your M4 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best M4 Loadout In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The important thing to note is that the new attachment system in Modern Warfare 2 is different than previous installments that will require you to experiment with other weapons to really get the class that you want. As you are putting together your best M4 build, just know that you will need to use a few other weapons to get the attachments they provide to make this loadout as strong as possible.

As the weapon’s description says, the M4 is a jack-of-all-trades assault rifle with the fastest in-class fire rate and packs a punch when it comes to damage. As we build our loadout for this gun, we will focus on recoil control because controlling the weapon when firing is the M4’s greatest weakness. We will use attachments to improve both the vertical and recoil control on the M4 while also making sure that your ADS speed stays quick so that you can engage enemies quickly.

Starting at the front end of the weapon, we are going to equip the FTAC Castle Comp This attachment unlocks at 556 Icarus Level 10. While this Muzzle attachment will negatively affect your ADS Speed and some of your Aim Stability, it has the added benefit of increasing both your Horizontal and Vertical Recoil Control. Meanwhile, your Underbarrel attachment is going to be the FTAC Ripper 57 Underbarrel Grip. This attachment is unlocked at Level 6 with the Lachmann-782. Your Aiming Idle and Recoil Stability are increased as well as an improvement to Hip Fire Accuracy. This will, however, take a hit to your ADS Speed Walking Speed.

The Hightower 20″ Barrel is unlocked at Level 15 with the M4. Once again causes a decrease to ADS Speed as well as Hip fire Recoil Control and Movement Speed, but will give you increased Hip Fire Accuracy, overall Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range. Throw on the Sakin ZX Grip Rear Grip, unlocked at Level 8 with the M4, to have your Recoil Control even better. To counteract some of the ADS Speed decreases from the other attachments, you are going to want to use the Tempus P80 Strike Stock Unlocked at M4 Level 11. This Stock will slightly decrease your Aiming Stability and Recoil Control but comes with a great list of positives including increases to your Spring Speed, Aiming Walking Speed, Crouch Movement Speed, and the previously mentioned ADS Speed.

While these are great attachments that bring that greatly improve the M4, there are a few others that I could also work to your benefit. Starting with the Optic section, the Cronen Mini Pro, unlocked by getting the Expedite 12 shotgun to Level 6, is a great sight that gives you a nice and open light of sight and makes it easier to pick out. I don’t think the default iron sights of the M4 are bad so I wouldn’t say that an Optic is necessary, but if you want one on, that Cronen Mini Pro is probably your best option. WHen it comes to the Muzzle of the M4, you could also consider using the Echoline GS-X Muzzle that is unlocked at Level 3 with the M4. This will keep the recoil much more consistent and manageable by providing you with Recoil Smoothness. The added benefit of this Suppressor is that the weapon will be much quieter and your red dot won’t appear on the compass at the top of the screen when you shoot. The tradeoff is that your damage range is cut down, so take that into consideration if you decide to use this attachment.

You can also replace the Sakin ZX Grip with the Phantom Grip to increase your Sprint to Fire Speed as well as your ADS Speed if you are willing to not only lose the bonus Recoil Control from the Sakin but also take a decrease to the stat as well as your Flinch Control. The 1MW Laser Box is also a great laser sight that can improve your hip fire without any downsides.

Finally, The 45 Round Magazine is also a great addition to any M4 build that many players are using. I would definitely consider using that Magazine but be aware that you will have a negative effect on your Movement Speed, ADS Speed, Reload Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. This is why I would suggest not using the 60 Round Mag as it takes all of the negatives of the 45 Round Mag and amplifies them.

