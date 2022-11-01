My Hero Academia Will Release Official Replicas Of Deku’s Gloves

Let’s talk about cosplay. If you’re a cosplayer, you have two routes to make the outfit of your dreams. The first option is to buy items that are either close to your dream character or are exact replicas. Some people specialize in doing this, and it takes talent to do it. Or, like some of the more famous cosplayers out there, you can make your own attire and make it 100% original as your hands made it. Cosplayers are known to go all out for their outfits, and some really do make everything by hand outside of the fabrics and such. If you’re looking to do a Deku cosplay to rep My Hero Academia, a new item is coming next year that can help.

Since My Hero Academia came out with its anime, fans have cosplayed their favorite characters like mad. Speaking as people who go to Comic-Cons, we can confirm seeing many of Deku’s, Bakug’s, Todoroki’s, Hawks’, Dabi’s, Mt. Lady’s, All Might’s, etc. People love this show, and they go all out for their looks. For Deku, one of the harder things to make or buy is good representations of his gloves. These are the gloves that he uses to shoot air blasts and were a staple of his gear in later seasons. It’s been revealed on Twitter that official replicas of the gloves will be available for just $60 next year. They even provide links so you can see the store page:

We’re fans of the anime ourselves, and these look like high-quality replicas of the gloves. They even have the little details that fans of the show will notice. Plus, to get them for $60 is a steal and will take pressure off cosplayers. With them, you don’t have to make it yourself.

Some out there may say it’s odd to fawn over these gloves, but they’re essential to the character of Deku. When he first got the power of One For All, he couldn’t use it properly. He kept destroying his body with every punch as he wasn’t used to its power yet. But, over time, he realized he could use it in a way that suited his body. That’s how he developed his “shoot style” with his legs and then his air blasts that he channeled with his gloves. They’ve come in handy during many battles, and we’re seeing them in action with the current season.

Season six is living up to expectations, as fans are hanging onto every second of each episode. We’ve already seen significant losses and incredible action sequences featuring the Pro-Heroes of Japan and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Plus, Deku is using some of the other Quirks he received from One For All, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens next.

Source: Twitter