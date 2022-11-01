You Can Get Fallout: New Vegas For Free On PC

Let’s talk about things being free. Because if you can get something of quality for free? You got it made. Case in point, yesterday was Halloween, which meant many people could get candy for free just by knocking on the right doors. That’s the “free” you can trust. Sadly, other kinds of “free” aren’t as trustworthy, fun, or simple. If you were to hear it from Amazon, they’re offering Fallout: New Vegas for free. That’s a fantastic thing, as it’s one of the best RPGs ever made, and many praise the team at Obsidian Entertainment for building off of what Bethesda did. Some even think they did the universe better than Bethesda, but we won’t debate which team is better.

The point is Fallout: New Vegas is a great game, and getting it for free is a godsend. But, as you can probably guess, there are some catches for this game that you’ll need to complete to get the full title. Catch #1: You must be a PC user to play the game. If you wanted the game for free on console, sorry, that’s not happening here. Catch #2: You must have Amazon Prime Gaming to download the title for free. Catch #3: The deal only lasts until the end of the month. So if you try and get it on December 1st, you’re out of luck. We’ll admit that the last catch isn’t the worst, as it means you’ll have plenty of time to get it before it expires.

However, we’re sure some of you don’t have Amazon Prime Gaming, and some might not like PC gaming versus console gaming. So these catches might be enough for you to say “thanks, but no thanks” to the offer. That is your call, and we’ll respect whatever decision you make.

Even without this deal, the title from Obsidian Entertainment has been on people’s minds a lot as of late. The Fallout franchise has been celebrating its 25th anniversary over the last week. Bethesda has talked a lot about making the modern versions of the series and what comes next. One of those topics was about expanding upon what they made with Fallout 3. They had just changed the landscape of open-world RPGs and wanted to capitalize on the goodwill and hype they had gotten. Todd Howard noted that since the Bethesda squad was busy with another title, they needed to bring someone in for a “large expansion.”

Obsidian Entertainment was their only choice; they knew the team could get the job done, and they put them to work. Over time, they realized that their game was much better than an expansion and deserved to be a full title. Thus, they made it into Fallout: New Vegas, and the rest, as they say, is history.

