Fallout TV Series Creators Talk Making The Show

It shows how far the franchise has come in 25 years that we’re talking about a Fallout TV Series coming to Amazon Prime soon. The show will be headed up by two people behind Westworld, Jonathan Nolan, and Lisa Joy, so you can expect a subversive and character-driven experience. In a new video from Bethesda, the showrunners, alongside key members of the games’ team, talked about the show and the long road it had to get made. For example, Bethesda’s Todd Howard noted that the company has wanted to make a movie in the universe for a decade. But every time a pitch came in, they turned it down because it wasn’t the “right fit.”

Given how many video game properties get turned into movies and TV shows and fail because they don’t adhere to the lore or go completely crazy with everything, that might have been for the best. But, unfortunately, while Fallout as a whole is a beautiful franchise, it’s had its setbacks and screw-ups, including some by the original creators of the game.

As for how the TV show got made, that happened when Howard met Nolan. The two bonded by their love of the games. Eventually, a pitch was made, Amazon Studios jumped in to help fund it, and the rest is history.

Bethesda Art Director Istvan Pely also popped up in the video and stated how the team behind the TV show was faithfully recreating the developer’s “vision” of the series. That’s something that fans will latch onto because the last thing we need is another half-hazard adaptation that “takes liberties” when it doesn’t need to.

Nolan even appeared on the set of the show and had his side of the story in terms of its origin and his being a part of it:

“Several years ago I decided I was going to write the next great American novel. Then a friend gave me a copy of Fallout 3 and now I am working in television,” he said.

Yep, that’s one-way life can come at you fast. As for the tone of the Fallout TV Series, Joy noted it’s “just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure and a mindf**k like none you’ve ever seen before.”

Some will take that as them “hyping the product,” but to be fair, the game series has delved into wacky and insane territory that no one has expected. Remember, the world of the games, and now the show, are post-apocalyptic in nature. People locked themselves in vaults to survive the nuclear holocaust, and when they came out, there were mutants, monsters, people just trying to survive, and so on.

We’ve only seen a small tease of the show so far, but hopefully, it will be a short time before a teaser trailer is released.

You can watch the full video below.

After 25 years of Fallout, there are still stories to tell.



Hear why the creative minds at @PrimeVideo and @Kilter_films are up to the task. #Fallout25 pic.twitter.com/PzdXp520d2 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 26, 2022

Source: Twitter