Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV Series Gets First Reveal!

The history of the Fallout series is grander and more complicated than you might think. It had humble beginnings, and its original publisher created something special through its post-apocalyptic landscape and unique game mechanics. However, eventually, that studio fell on hard times, and that’s when Bethesda came in to change the game forever. They made the third official entry in the series and blew everyone away with its open world, deep characters, new mechanics alongside familiar favorites, and more. More titles followed, with only one being bad, meaning gamers kept coming in to play the games and desired the next one. Finally, it’s become so popular that a Fallout TV Series is coming from Amazon Prime.

Before you say anything about potential quality, know that Amazon Prime is home to many hit series. Invincible, The Boys, The Rings of Power, etc., they put in quality work. Not the least because they have the money to throw around and put a lot of effort into special effects, costumes, sets, etc. To further prove that they’re capable of doing the job, they posted a first-look image of the show for the series’ 25th anniversary. Yes, they did a 25th-anniversary celebration on the 25th. How clever.

At first, this may not seem like the most detailed image or one that reveals a lot of what’s going on. But, if you look closer, you’ll see many details highlighting the potential plot.

For example, we can tell we’re in a vault, and it’s Vault 33 based on the uniforms. Then, if you look at the opening to the vault, someone is either going out or coming in. You can’t see who it is exactly, but there are small details that point to one situation being more likely than the other. If you look at the arm of the person, you’ll see the famous Pip-Boy on it.

In the games, the Pip-Boy is always on the left arm. That would mean that the character is facing the light. That would also make sense with the holster they wear, as they would want to avoid the Pip-Boy and gun on the same side, as they might catch it while they move for it.

Another thing to note here, as eagle-eyed fans noticed, is a body on the ground just in front of the vault door. They appear to be dead. That could mean that the person suited up and was escaping the vault and had to kill someone to do it. That’s not unlike certain “vault exits” in previous games.

There’s only so much to see in one image, but it is clear that the Amazon Prime team is trying to do right by the Fallout series in many ways. Hopefully, we’ll get more looks, and possibly a trailer, in due time.

Source: Twitter