George R.R. Martin Hasn’t Played Elden Ring Yet

George R.R. Martin is one of the most important yet frustrating writers in the world currently. He is the mastermind behind the saga we know as Game of Thrones. The books he’s written for it over the years have now inspired two successful HBO series. The first one also got numerous awards during its run, showing how great his works were. But in the video game space, he was one of the people behind the potential Game of the Year title Elden Ring. Martin worked alongside From Software to develop the game’s profound lore. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he revealed some key details about the game and his time with it.

First, the lore, as there have been many questions about what exactly George R.R. Martin contributed to the game. His name was constantly used to promote the title, but fans couldn’t say what he did or didn’t do. With Jimmy Fallon, he noted that he wrote the events that came before the main game. Specifically, the events 5000 years before the game started its story. So that does put things into a bit more context. He also noted that working on the game was no easy endeavor and admitted that these games take as long as films in some cases.

Now, as for how long he’s played Elden Ring, the precise answer is zero hours. He hasn’t touched the game since its arrival in February. Before you overreact, the reason for it is honest and fair. Martin knows he has multiple projects he’s working on right now, including the sixth book in the Game of Thrones saga via The Winds of Winter. A book that has been promising to fans for years, yet it hasn’t come out.

The author fears that if he does play the game, it’ll be so addicting to him that he’ll want to keep playing it. That would obviously result in him not working on his other projects and further delaying the release of his books. He doesn’t want to do that, so the game will have to wait.

Fans of his books will be grateful for this for a fundamental reason. While fans and critics revered the Game of Thrones HBO series for a long time, the final seasons are incredibly divisive. Seasons 7 and 8 are the ones to have diverged from Martin’s writings because his writings weren’t done. It’s said that Martin gave input on how he feels the books will end, but the results on screen didn’t line up with the quality that the previous seasons had. Some even want the final season of the show to be entirely redone. That’s how mad they were at it.

While they won’t get that request granted, they can be hopeful that the next book will come out sooner than later because Martin isn’t gaming.

Source: YouTube