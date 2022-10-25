Elden Ring Rolls Out New Update 1.07.1

Bandai Namco has today released a new update for this year’s smash hit RPG Elden Ring. Players on all supported platforms will need to update their game to the latest release, update 1.07.1, in order to continue playing. The new update includes a hotfix for a specific bug, alongside a number of balancing tweaks to improve the overall gameplay experience.

The massively successful game has most recently received a much larger update, which also addressed a number of issues players had been experiencing with bugs and generally unstable gameplay. While today’s update isn’t quite as substantial as the last one, it is still required for players to download in order to carry on their adventures in The Lands Between. Interestingly, the previous, larger update gave away a couple of hidden secrets that may encourage players, and data miners especially, to dig into this latest patch for.

As reported earlier this month, data miners found some menu strings in the previous update that hinted at two brand new maps that as of yet, don’t actually exist in the main game of Elden Ring. These findings have led many to wonder if the game is about to get some new DLC, although there’s been no official announcement made from Bandai Namco regarding any kind of expansions for the massively successful dark fantasy title just yet. However, considering the popularity of the title, it’d be a bit of an oversight on the developer’s part if they didn’t have some sort of DLC in the works, but again, that’s purely speculation. In addition, there were further reports from data miners about the game’s possible future support for ray-tracing, although there’s no official confirmation on that just yet either.

Anyhow, the patch notes for today’s update 1.07.1 are listed below.

Elden Ring Update 1.0.7.1 (October 25) Patch Notes

Major Changes included in the latest patch:

Ash of War – Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Incantation – Inescapable Frenzy

Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.

Additional information

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.07

Regulation Ver. 1.07.1

Some changes mentioned in the 1.07 update patch notes posted on Thursday, October 13 were incorrectly mentioned. The incantation Flame of the Fell God and Gurranq’s Beast Claw cannot be charged; patch notes were edited accordingly.

The Incantation Black Blade is currently missing its follow-up attack when cast from the left hand. This issue will be corrected in a future update.

Elden Ring is out now and is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

