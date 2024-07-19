Pacific Drive Gets New Update That Brings Performance Mode To PS5

Sadly, the current state of video games makes it so that few “original titles” truly come out from major developers. Heck, 2024 alone highlighted how many remasters and remakes were in the works, along with reboots of classic franchises. However, there are some people who attempt to make something fresh and new, with Ironwood Studios being one such crew. They’re the team behind the survival title Pacific Drive, which has you playing someone trying to get through the Pacific Northwest while you avoid not only a deadly storm but a massive area of “anomalies” that may or may not try and kill you.

Yeah, the game is unique, especially with how you only have your car to upgrade if you wish to survive the experience! Today, Ironwood dropped a special trailer for its newest update. The update is called “Dumpsters, DSLR’s, and Drives,” and it brings several new features to the game, including some that will be heavily favored by players.

For example, the game will have a Photo mode via the update. That’s cool because the game’s graphics are pretty realistic, and given how crazy things can get as you drive through the game’s world, you’ll be able to get some big and beautiful shots if you time it right.

As one would expect from a game about tricking out a car to avoid doom, there are some free cosmetics that you’ll get in the update. There are also some paid cosmetics that you can grab, too. So, if you want to transform your car into something that resembles a dumpster, you have the option! Or, if you felt the need to have colored lights on your car to help it stand out further in the wilderness, you have that option, too!

Oh, but that’s not all. There are also upgrades you can give your garage itself, including a machine that will apparently take anything you throw at it and break it down into its proper elements so that you can use them for other builds. Cool! Just as cool is the “Juke Jet” option, where you’ll have the chance to put a set of special jets on the side of your ride so you can make quick jukes on the road to avoid danger.

Finally, as the tweet below notes, the PS5 version of Pacific Drive is getting a Performance Mode! That means those who have wanted the game to perform just that little bit better on console is getting their wish.

