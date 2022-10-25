Age Of Empires 2 Likely Heading To Xbox Consoles

It looks as though the popular real-time strategy game Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is going to be making its way onto Xbox consoles. According to a new listing spotted by Gematsu, the game has recently had new ratings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S listed with the European rating board PEGI.

The updated rating also lists additional release dates for the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. In good news for fans of the historical RTS title, it looks as though Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will be released later today on both generations of Xbox consoles. The move is most likely inspired by the Age of Empires series’ 25th-anniversary celebrations, which get underway today.

📢 Don't forget! October 25th is the #AgeofEmpires 25th Anniversary Broadcast! 🎉 🎊 Check out our handy-dandy map so you know where and when to tune in. We can't wait to see you tomorrow! #AoE25



⏰ 10AM PST (17:00 UTC) pic.twitter.com/FmE4SWSBWy — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) October 24, 2022

Age of Empires is planning a special celebratory live stream broadcast to make the occasion later today for players to tune into and discover what’s coming next from the franchise. It’s widely thought that the announcement of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition‘s Xbox console launch will be announced during the stream itself. If you’re keen to tune in, you’ll need to head to the official YouTube or Twitch channels for both Xbox and Age of Empires.

The broadcast kicks off at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST/ 7 PM CEST for those who are heavily invested in the longstanding game franchise. According to the game’s official blog, the live stream will be packed with “announcements, interviews with the team and some surprises,” so there may be some further reveals to come alongside the intended release of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition on the Xbox platforms.

The Definitive Edition of the second Age of Empires game is a remastered version of the original title from 1999 and offers modernised graphics as well as support for 4K resolution. In addition, the Definitive Edition also contains all of the game’s previously released DLC expansions, ensuring a truly civilisation-spanning historical experience for players.

Fans of the series will also be keeping their eyes on the upcoming stream today for news of a possible console release for the most recent entry into the series, Age of Empires 4, although nothing concrete has come to light on this just yet. The Anniversary Edition of that game will however be released on the Microsoft Store and on Steam today, so players might be in for a surprise if the rumours of an Xbox console port for Age of Empires 4 are to be believed. Either way, we’ll find out more for certain during the broadcast later on.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is currently available on PC and looks set to be launched on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One later today.

