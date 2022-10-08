My Hero Academia Season 6 Premiere Gets Strong Debut

When it comes to anime, you honestly don’t hear about their ratings too much. Mainly because it’s straightforward to tell what shows are hits and what ones are niche. Most times, if people are talking about it a lot, or you see posts and updates about the anime all over the place, the show is a hit. That doesn’t mean that ratings don’t apply to anime. They absolutely do. But most people don’t watch them on traditional TV platforms, especially with services like Crunchyroll streamlining the watching process. To that end, My Hero Academia Season 6 debuted on TV sets in Japan last week, and we now know precisely how well it did.

The premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 did a 3.9 rating on Japanese television. But what does that mean in context? Well, it wasn’t the most-watched anime in Japan that day, but it was the 4th-highest, including being higher than One Piece. Just as important, the sixth season’s premiere did better than last year’s season five premiere. That premier did only a 3.2 on Japanese television. That’s a .7 jump, nothing to scoff at. Plus, it’s possible that with the new episode that just debuted today that the ratings will get higher.

My Hero Academia S6 EP 1 starts strong being the fourth most watched anime on Japanese television in Average Household Viewership with 3.9% #heroaca_a #ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/dHDzcYuHkw — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) October 6, 2022

The sixth season of the beloved anime has a lot of expectations on it from fans. In their minds, the fifth season was a bit of a letdown compared to previous ones. The arcs weren’t as engaging, the fights weren’t as grand, and in the US, the arcs were even shown out of order from how they were in Japan.

However, based on the reaction to the season six premiere, the fears of another letdown have been put to rest for now. There was a lot of action in the premiere as the Pro-Hero forces and their allies from UA High took on the Paranormal Liberation Front in two different ways. That led to the newest episode from today. In it, Mirko got to go up against a bunch of Nomus and showcase her skills. We won’t spoil anything beyond that for those who haven’t seen it yet.

Even with these two episodes, there’s still a lot of content to be seen. We know that Shigaraki will play a much more significant role in the fight to come, not to mention Deku and his classmates will get more time in the spotlight.

Another character to look out for is the villain Twice, who is said to be getting his own spotlight before the end of the season. All in all, My Hero Academia Season 6 will be one to remember if the quality holds. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it will likely hold.

Source: Twitter