My Hero Academia Season 6 Teases Episode Count

In just one week, My Hero Academia Season 6 will arrive in Japan, and be simulcast via Crunchyroll. Fans are very excited about this, and can’t wait to see what will happen in Season 6 due to all the build-up that Season 5 had. However, even with all the trailers and teasers that we’ve had, there are still a few mysteries about the upcoming season that haven’t been solved yet. No, we’re not talking about the overall plot, though that is something that some are wondering about. Rather, we’re talking about how many episodes we’re to get.

Outside of the first season, which was just 13 episodes, every other season of the anime has been 25 episodes strong. Even the one affected by the pandemic, Season 5, was still at that count. However, we haven’t gotten official confirmation that My Hero Academia Season 6 will be the same. That being said, the tweet below does provide some context as to what will happen.

In the translation, it states that the sixth season will go through “two cours”, which is a set of episodes before a break, and then a return. This is typical of television and thus shouldn’t be worried about overall. It just means they’ll want to have one section of stories, then use the extra time to finish the final episodes, and then they’ll release them. Past seasons of My Hero Academia have done this.

This also seems to point to them being at the 24/25 episode count, which will bring plenty of content for viewers to enjoy. Especially since this upcoming season is one of the most-anticipated of the lot given the overall theme of “war” that is coming.

At the end of Season 5, Shigaraki was able to bring together two different villain groups to make the Paranormal Liberation Front. He is naturally the leader of the group, and will now take the next step to enact his plan of bringing down the Pro-Hero society.

The catch is that the Pro-Heroes aren’t entirely caught off guard by this. They have a mole in the group via Hawks, and he relayed to No.1 Hero Endeavor what was happening. Thus, the last shot of Season 5 was the Pro-Heroes and the teachers/students of UA High coming together to storm their stronghold to try and end this before it goes any further.

Naturally, that’s not going to happen. As the team has teased massive battles throughout the season, and multiple characters will get their “moments to shine”.

We know it’s hard to wait another week for the premiere, but we do know that the premiere picks up right where Season 5 left off! So this season will start strong for sure.

