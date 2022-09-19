Two Key Villains Highlighted in My Hero Academia Season 6 Visual

While many people don’t realize it at first, a very important part of any superhero story is oftentimes the villain that is portrayed in it. Think about all the Marvel, DC Comics, and independent superhero stories that you’ve watched on TV or in movies. You likely can point out the best ones not just because of the hero’s performance, but the villains. The various Jokers for example, or Thanos, or Homelander, and the list goes on. You need to have villains in overarching superhero stories because that’s what’s compelling. Thankfully, for fans of My Hero Academia Season 6, the villains are getting their chance to shine more than ever when the new episodes launch in October.

The last season of the anime was actually a major one for the League of Villains, as we got the key backstories for characters like Toga and Shigaraki, as well as more insight into the motives of Dabi. Even Twice got more time and even got to explore in power thanks to his multiplication Quirk. They even got an arc named after them via “My Villain Academia.” This led to a clash of wills between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, who had compiled his own group of villains to try and dethrone Pro-Hero society as a whole. Now, Shigaraki is in charge of the Paranormal Liberation Front and that spells bad things for the Pro-Heroes and their allies.

In regards to the new character visual, it’s Shigaraki and Dabi who get the spotlight here, and the outfits they’re wearing are familiar for one and new in another.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Character Visual pic.twitter.com/augHeQQlsH — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) September 18, 2022

Yes, Shigaraki looks a bit more leader-like, wouldn’t you say? The cape definitely adds to his look, and he’s not wearing the hands over his body anymore, which goes to show just how much he’s evolved via his own Quirk improvements.

Dabi himself looks just intimidating as ever via his scars and the dark look surrounding him. He’s going to be enjoying the upcoming struggle for the very simple reason that he will get another chance at Endeavor, whom he has a laser focus on in terms of a form of payback. He’s even willing to push himself to the point of extreme pain and beyond in order to try and accomplish it.

As for the Pro-Heroes, they’ve been getting their own spotlights as of late via the recent trailers and teasers for My Hero Academia Season 6. The clash between the Pro-Heroes and villains is going to be intense, and even the team behind the show is promising lots of action and compelling character moments.

Thankfully, the wait for Season 6 is almost over, and as a result, we’ll soon see if the heroes or the villains come out on top.

Source: Twitter