New Promo For My Hero Academia Season 6 Arrives

Anime fans have a LOT to look forward to in the upcoming month, mainly because there are SO MANY SERIES that are either debuting or returning soon. This includes the LONG-AWAITED return of Bleach, but on the same day as that show will be the debut of My Hero Academia Season 6. The anime has been one of the most popular things around ever since its launch, and while Season 5 was heavily delayed due to the pandemic, it was able to come out, and then it was full steam ahead on Season 6. Which just so happens to have gotten a new promo showing off some interesting things!

The main thing here is that we see a combination of footage showing many of the Pro-Heroes, UA Students, and the Paranormal Liberation Front as they prepare for the epic war that is to come. Don’t forget that at the end of Season 5, the Pro-Heroes and their interns/work study students came together to do a raid on the city they knew the Paranormal Liberation Front was going to be. This was going to be a huge strike against the villains in order to try and shut down the plans of Shigaraki and All For One.

As you can tell in the footage, things are going to get intense, as many of the Pro-Heroes and villains are shown getting injured or displaying their Quirks in various ways. Such as how we see Toga soon after a transformation and Twice being next to his many, MANY clones. Midnight is ripping her fabric in order to expose her skin more so she can do her Quirk, Endeavor is letting loose with his flames, and on and on it goes. If this is just what the promo is, you have to wonder what the rest of the season will be like.

The good news is that some insight was brought up about My Hero Academia Season 6 by one of the show’s producers. They noted that every single episode would have a moment that’ll basically make your jaw drop. Definitely good news for fans who have been waiting eagerly for this next arc to start.

They also teased that two characters you need to pay attention to this season are Mirko from the Pro-Hero side of things and Twice for the villains. Both are apparently going to play big roles in what’s to come.

The anticipation for the season is intense due to the ripple effects that many expect to see via potential injuries and deaths to Pro-Heroes and villains overall.

It’s not going to be too much longer to find out though as My Hero Academia Season 6 will arrive via simulcast on October 1st!

Source: Youtube