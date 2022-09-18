Splatoon 3 Gets Future Salmon Run Modes Leaked?

There have been a lot of reasons why Splatoon has been successful since its arrival on the Wii U and then the Switch. One of them is obviously the very colorful and “fresh” aesthetic of the characters and the game world. People REALLY love being an Inkling or an Octarian and then dressing them up in various gear so that they can be the best Splatters on the map. The gameplay itself is also very addicting, whether you’re doing Turf War, Splat Zones, or one of the other main online modes. But the sequel brought Salmon Run to the game, and with Splatoon 3, “The Next Wave,” as it’s known, might have just revealed its next modes.

To be fair, Nintendo did tease this in part with their reveal of the “Big Run” mode in a mini-Direct. They teased that this would be an “event” much like a Splatfest where it would only happen every month or so, and it would feature the Salmonids invading the Splatlands where players would have to stop it. No updates on that have been given yet, but it’s definitely still coming. The twist here is that data miners have come into the mix and pulled apart Splatoon 3 in order to find a few words apparently associated with Salmon Run.

These words are “Pair,” “Underground,” and then “Contest.” A couple of them are said to have their own “pay grades” in terms of how well you do in them. Regarding “Underground,” the data miners noted that you would have higher quotas to try and achieve in getting those golden eggs.

While none of this officially confirms anything, it could be truly “The Next Wave” of what Salmon Run is meant to be. Because in the game right now, there have been new additions to the Salmon Run as a whole, not the least of which are things like new mud monsters that can spit out golden eggs if you put bombs in their mouths and, of course, Cohozuna.

What’s Cohozuna? Well, if you are “lucky” enough, you’ll get to basically fight the king of the Salmonids, who will rise out of the waters after you complete your third and “final” wave, and then you’ll have to kill this thing by throwing golden eggs at it. It’s incredibly challenging and random when it shows up, further adding to the difficulties of the Salmon Run as a whole.

All in all, though, these potential updates showcase why Splatoon 3 is doing so well. Not only has it refined the gameplay as a whole, it’s adding new things to the established modes to keep players playing them, and that’s pretty awesome.

