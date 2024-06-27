Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto Wants To Pass The Baton To Younger Developers

Nintendo is a legendary company that has had a massive impact on the gaming industry. It has been around for decades, delivering new console platforms and mega-hit video game franchises. Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the company’s critical members, having a direct hand in bringing these franchises into the marketplace. But this legendary developer recently spoke about handing things over to an even younger team of developers.

Thanks to a report from VGC, we’re discovering that Shigeru Miyamoto had spoken about the future of Nintendo’s iconic franchises. After all, Miyamoto is in his 70s, which might be reason enough to start vetting developers who could continue on these iconic IPs for years. This news came from a recent shareholder meeting where Miyamoto spoke about his current position at Nintendo.

The developer noted that he’s no longer doing the typical day-to-day work. Instead, the development of several projects was mainly left to other developers within the company. However, since then, the developers that were given the helm of these franchises are getting older now as well. So, while Miyamoto is not completely out of game development, he is seeking to pass the baton to even a younger generation of developers.

While I am not completely disconnected from game development, I am no longer involved in the day-to-day work and leave it to the younger generation. The transition is going well, but even those I handed this over to are getting older, so I want to pass the baton to even younger people. I am still closely involved with Pikmin Bloom, so I hope you will continue to support it. Shigeru Miyamoto – VGC

It doesn’t appear that Shigeru Miyamoto is looking to bow out of game development or his work at Nintendo altogether. But we are seeing another transitional phase with a younger generation of talent taking control of the future installments for beloved franchises and potentially the birth of new IPs that will take players for an entertaining experience. With people like Miyamoto still attached to Nintendo, I’m sure they will be keeping a close eye as to who will be taking control of these franchises. Likewise, we’ll likely still see Shigeru Miyamoto helping produce upcoming games until he officially takes his leave.