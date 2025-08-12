Rumor: Activision Is Testing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 With No Tactical Sprint

Treyarch and Raven Software might have come around to what the players are saying.

Activision could be removing one controversial game mechanic from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The Ghost Of Hope tweeted this rumor out today:

There’s currently a build of Black Ops 7 being tested right now that has no tac sprint. This doesn’t mean the final game won’t have it but this is a very GOOD sign.

The Ghost Of Hope also claimed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 had tactical sprint last July 5.

What Even Is Tactical Sprint?

Tactical Sprint is a gameplay mechanic introduced in the 2019 reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It would later become a standard feature in the current generation of Call of Duty games. It’s in Call of Duty: Warzone and last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

When Tactical Sprint is enabled, you can sprint considerably faster. However, it takes longer to get out of Tactical Sprint and be ready to make a melee strike or use your weapon. Tactical Sprint also lasts for a limited period.

Why Is Tactical Sprint Unpopular?

You can already figure out why some players don’t like Tactical Sprint. Some players will want to always be able to move as quickly as they possibly can.

On top of that, players dislike that you have to choose to enable it. Some players may prefer to move more slowly so you can react with melee or your gun more quickly.

If you play Call of Duty for the adrenaline rush, you want to always have the fastest movement speed and fastest reaction speed. It’s easy to understand why players would rather not have this system.

From the developer’s point of view, this makes the game more fun. This gameplay system forces players to think while they’re playing. And players who figure out how to use Tactical Sprint effectively will feel rewarded they learned something.

But There’s Something Else

There’s another problem with Call of Duty games’ Tactical Sprint system. If you use the Sprint Perk in Call of Duty: Warzone, you can enable Tactical Sprint with no time limit anymore.

On top of that, you can also enable a dedicated Melee weapon. If you use these two together, you can play with the fastest speed and always melee as fast as possible too.

You can earn your way out of this system. And as you can imagine, you’ll have to earn it by playing and winning a lot in the game. In theory, that should be an incentive to play a lot of Call of Duty. But players are complaining because they don’t enjoy it anymore.

If Treyarch and Raven Software remove Tactical Sprint in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, they may have to rebalance the whole game as a result. But if the fans are right, all these changes might be worth it.

We’ll find out when the game releases if they ultimately decide to keep or remove Tactical Sprint.