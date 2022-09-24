There’s No Multiplayer In Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope is almost here, and gamers are very excited about it. The original title blew people’s minds in terms of how the game played, the story behind it, the perfect mixture of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, and so on. Everyone has heard by now that the sequel is going to be a “bigger game” and even grander than the original. Just the people working on the title vastly outnumbers what the original title had by a large margin. However, just because the sequel is going to have “more to offer” doesn’t mean it’s going to be bringing back all the features of the first game.

We already know that some of the characters you could play in the first game, like Yoshi, won’t be playable in the sequel. But now, the team behind Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope has revealed that the PVP action that you could have in the original won’t be in the follow-up. Quentin Correggi is an Associate Producer on the game, and they admitted in an interview that the game would be a “solo experience” solely.

“It was really important to focus as much as possible the efforts on delivering the solo experience that is the core of the game. And it was much easier and more efficient to focus the whole team on delivering the best experience as possible.”

You can see why they would feel that way. The first game was very much an “experiment” in terms of what they were trying to accomplish. Something like this hadn’t been done before with Mario or the Rabbids, so they could go and try out PVP play and see what it would do. But with the sequel, they know what works, and how they can improve. So since the solo experience was larger in scope than the original title, they’d want to make sure that every element within it was perfect. Or as close to perfect as one can get.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that the game will be “lesser” than the previous title, that’s not the way to look at this at all. Rather, the team at Ubisoft is focused on delivering a singular kind of experience, and trying to make that as great as possible.

You can see the improvements that they made in the recent gameplay trailer that we got not too long ago. Showing the team going up against a corrupted boss while on a train. You have to destroy the corruption on the enemy, while also fighting off enemy Rabbids, all the while moving up and down the train. It’s a lot, but it also looks like a lot of fun. Fun you can try out for yourself when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch on October 20th.

Source: Nintendo Everything