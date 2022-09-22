Mario + Rabbids has been a popular game for a while now and we have some exciting news regarding the latest installment. The Nintendo Switch game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has officially gone gold. This was just announced by Nintendo and Ubisoft.

The meaning of a video game going old means it is finalized and means Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope should release on October 20th without having any delays or problems. The game going golden means the developer and industry team have the best version of the game ready and complete. Isn’t that exciting? We are closer than ever to playing this adorable game.

“We are very happy to announce that Mario + Rabbids has gone Gold!” the official Twitter account for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope shared just a couple of hours ago. You can take a look at that tweet below. Just for extra info, the October 20 release date for the Nintendo Switch Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game was announced around the end of June during a mini Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

We are very happy to announce that Mario + Rabbids has gone Gold! Keep an eye out tomorrow for press’ first impressions of the game. pic.twitter.com/tsRgeqcd8l — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) September 21, 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the installment in the franchise to combine both the Mario characters from Nintendo, like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, with Ubisoft’s Rabbids franchise. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle first released a few years ago in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch, this title then being a new fan favorite for many. The game requires players to navigate the characters around the battlefield and defeat enemies, but how cute is it that when you play as a Rabbid they have the cutest little Mario characters-inspired outfits?

Let’s take a look at the official description of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft.

Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it’s determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.

The title will be released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, and you can go ahead and place a pre-order from the Nintendo eShop. This game is the sequel to the first installment in the franchise Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from Ubisoft, this game can also be found on the Nintendo eShop. As Nintendo said in their official tweet yesterday, but on the lookout for some press first impressions of the game coming later today!

