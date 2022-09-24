Netflix Announces Release Dates For The Witcher Season 3 and Blood Origin!

While it may not have intended to be this way, 2022 has become a great year to be a fan of The Witcher. Why? Because there is going to be a new mainline game coming via CD Projekt Red for starters. Many thought the third mainline title would be the last one, but after a certain debacle, they decided to continue it. Fast forward to now, and we have the release window for The Witcher Season 3, and the release date for its spinoff in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Both of which will indeed be on Netflix very soon.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, for example, will debut on Christmas this year! Netflix wants this to be a “true gift” to fans. We’ll see how that works out for them. If you don’t know, this story is set well before the time of Geralt of Rivia and will focus on the wars and events that helped set up the world that Witchers have to protect. Here’s the logline for the new series:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time – one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them.”

Worlds will collide.



The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/aUss0VQAYX — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

As you can see, it’s going to be an intense series, but also one that covers a lot of ground. It’ll feature the first conjunction of the spheres, which brought all sorts of beings to the world, the fall of certain kingdoms, and the union of others. It’ll be very interesting to watch it all unfold this holiday season.

For those who are more interested in the return of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer, you’re in luck. Because at the Netflix event that happened today, they revealed that The Witcher Season 3 will arrive next Summer. We know that for some of you this will be a bummer because you’re used to having it around in the Winter season. But as we just noted, the other show is filling that timeslot, and clearly, Netflix doesn’t want a clash.

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

As for the logline for Season 3, here it is:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it”

The full-on synopsis notes that Yennifer has been put in charge of Ciri’s magical training, and takes them to a certain fortress to learn more about the girl’s powers. But that proves to be a mistake as things go wrong and now the three have to work together like never before to survive.

As we said, it’s a good time to be a fan of The Witcher franchise.

Source: Twitter