Fire Emblem Engage Gets New Character Reveal

The Fire Emblem franchise may not have started as a “major series” in the eyes of Nintendo, but it has earned its keep over time. From the Tellius Saga to Awakening, Fates, Three Houses, Three Hopes, and Fire Emblem Heroes, the fanbase has proven that they are willing to play this series so long as it’s good. That is a significant reason fans are so excited about the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage, the new title unveiled at the recent Nintendo Direct. The title looks to be a fun twist on the series while still adhering to what made it fun in the first place.

So far, we’ve only seen one trailer for the game. However, bits of gameplay have been posted online. Each one focuses on a new character and what they can do. In the latest gameplay tease, we see Celine, a princess from another kingdom, helping the story’s protagonist. Due to her royal status, she is a Noble-Class character, allowing her a specific perk. Mainly, she can wield a sword and magic tomes, giving her twice as many abilities on the battlefield and allowing for more strategy.

The clip below showcases her using her sword and her tome in different attacks:

Celine is the next Fire Emblem Engage character reveal.



Like Alfred, she starts with the noble class, but can wield a sword and use magic.



She is the Princess of a nearby kingdom. pic.twitter.com/mJudHkDSVC — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 7, 2022

Another thing to note from the gameplay clip is that this is the first time we see “Critical Hits” by a character. Previously, those attacks were shown only by a small indicator. Then, they were transformed to deliver a “focused shot” of the attacker. Here, we get a bit more animation before the strike itself. Let us know which version of the critical hit you prefer.

So far, Fire Emblem Engage has clued us in on some essential elements of its plot and gameplay. Such as how you are an awakened dragon from a royal family of dragons. One who must defeat the Fell Dragon that has also returned from its slumber. Aside from the characters shown off recently, you’ll also get help from characters of past Fire Emblem titles. These are known as “Emblems” within the title, and they help you via unique rings. Wearing one will give you an Emblem to attack with, such as Marth, Celica, or Sigurd.

You’ll get bonus stats, abilities, and combined attacks by being tied to one of them. For example, if you wear Marth’s ring, you’ll get the ability to have better evasion due to Marth’s status as a master swordsman.

The team behind the game at Gust has also overhauled some aspects of the game to deliver better visuals. Most have pointed out that the UI has many new visual features that make it feel sleeker and more engaging.

Hopefully, we’ll get more gameplay teases and character reveals as we get closer to the January 20th release date.

