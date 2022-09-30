Fire Emblem Engage Gets Marth Introduction Video

Fire Emblem Engage got a lot of people talking when it was announced at the recent Nintendo Direct. One of the things that people took notice of was the new ring mechanic. As they showed in the trailer, certain characters, including the player character of Alear, would be able to put on a ring and summon a character from Fire Emblem’s history to assist them in battle in multiple ways. Those heroes included Sigurd, Celica, and the original Lord of the series, Marth. Now, we’ve got a new video highlighting the presence of Marth and the roles they’ll play in the game.

First, a description of Marth from the game:

“The Emblem Marth (VA: Hikaru Midorikawa), also known as the “Emblem of Beginnings” is a hero among heroes who’s extremely noble and charismatic. A prince of Altea, from the out realm continent of Archanea.”

For those confused about why he’s known as “Emblem Marth”, in this new world, there was a great war against a Fell Dragon in the past, and to stop it the people summoned heroes they called Emblems. So it’s a title that Marth has, as well as the others. So you’ll see that title with other characters as they’re confirmed.

Heading now to the gameplay side of things, we got another short clip of Fire Emblem Engage gameplay featuring Alear and Marth working together. In the clip, you can see an icon on the overworld screen showing that Marth is indeed “attached” to Alear via the ring he wears. Then, as we go into the combat, Marth appears next to him in spectral form and even attacks alongside him.

This leads to another key part about the rings. Each Emblem will bless its wearer with some special attacks and abilities. For Marth, anyone who wears his ring will be “more likely to avoid enemy attacks” due to Marth being an expert sword wielder. So it goes to reason that the other rings will allow similar things to happen, increasing the strategy that goes into the game.

Finally, we see that you’ll also be able to talk to the Emblem characters as you collect them. The conversation with Marth was translated, and it noted how Marth had been watching over the main character while he slept. This indicates that the Emblems have a deeper connection to Alear’s world than we thought, and it’ll be interesting to hear what the other characters have to say when they are summoned for a chat.

These small clips of the game are very illuminating, and they paint a clearer picture of what we can expect when Fire Emblem Engage arrives on Nintendo Switch on January 20th, 2023.

Source: Nintendo Everything