Pokemon Gen 10 Could Be Coming in 2026, Says Leaker

Known Pokemon Leaker Khu has released a tweet that seemingly suggests that the next generation of Pokemon, which is gen 10 will be releasing in 2026. The reasoning they have behind this date is because of the 30th anniversary of the series.

The leaker asked fans if they were “prepared for G10?” they then added “30thA” which is a suggested reference to Pokemon Company’s anniversary. They are thinking that the new gen of Pokemon will be apart of their anniversary event which happens in 2026 to celebrate 30 years.

If this leak is correct, it wold put the next generation release a year behind Pokemon Legends: Z-A which is scheduled to come out for the Nintendo Switch in 2025. However, we also have to take into account that the new Nintendo Switch 2 is underway, and isn’t supposed to release until sometime in 2025 as well as we won’t get an announced until later but it was promised to be before April 2025.

In the tweet, Khu also stated that the next Pokemon game which is Z-A will be releasing what they consider to be “too early” in 2025, which is still making many wonder if this game will be a title that comes out right before the new Nintendo Switch 2 and that it will be able to be played on either console.

For now, this is all just rumors and leaks, but hopefully we will get news of the next gen games soon enough.