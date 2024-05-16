Return to Silent Hill Reveals First Look at Pyramid Head

The third film in the franchise is on the way.

The next live-action Silent Hill film is on the way. Following the 2006 film Silent Hill and 2010’s Silent Hill: Revelation, Return to Silent Hill will be based on Silent Hill 2, the most popular game in Konami’s long-running horror series.

Today, fans were treated to their first glimpse at the film, which will star Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson as James and Mary, respectively.

A menacing photo of Pyramid Head has fans hopeful for the film’s quality and dedication to the source material, and while there isn’t much to go on, more details will likely be revealed in the coming weeks as a rough cut of the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival today.

First released in 2001 for PlayStation 2, the second title follows James, a man devastated after the loss of his wife, Mary. “When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil,” the synopsis reads. “

While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.”

A remake of the second game is expected to be released in 2024.

Christophe Gans, the director of the first film, is returning to direct Return to Silent Hill. No official release date has been confirmed.