Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Coming In 2025

There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has yet to confirm the official successor for the Nintendo Switch. Instead, it’s all about pushing the current offering with the Nintendo Switch. We even have some new games coming out for the platform this year, like Princess Peach Showtime. But despite this, there has been a growing expectation that we would get the new console reveal.

Expectations were also set to receive this new console within the year. But a new report circulating online is that we might not actually see the launch this year. Instead, as reported by Eurogamer, a Brazilian games journalist by the name of Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe has noted that they have heard the Nintendo company is pushing back the new console release. There is now a targeted launch window for 2025, and that’s being picked up all over the web.

Even Eurogamer noted that they have heard similar comments that there could be a push to see the Nintendo Switch 2 console next year. However, nothing has been done to confirm this is the case. As mentioned, Nintendo has not officially announced any new console hardware in the works. That might help give more focus on getting as many Nintendo Switch units sold as possible this year with the few game launches planned.

Of course, there is also the wait for a new Nintendo Direct. That’s another rumor that we’ve been seeing pop up online. The latest of which is expectations of a Nintendo Direct that is focused on a partner showcase for this month. But again, we’re waiting on the official announcement from Nintendo. That could come at any moment, as Nintendo can sometimes leave very little notice of a Direct happening.

For some players, this might be a disappointing blow to the hopes of a new Nintendo console landing in the marketplace. Again, since this is just a rumor, we could still see Nintendo surprise fans with the reveal of a new console and its imminent release later this year. In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor any new information that surfaces online regarding the Nintendo Switch successor and their next Nintendo Direct presentation.