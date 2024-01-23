Princess Peach Showtime Reveals New Transformations!

She can do plenty on her own!

And if you’re looking for something fabulous to play the game with, why not these pink Joy-Cons that are coming out in celebration of the title?

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

When it comes to 2024, the gaming world is slowly starting to taste the wondrous titles that are coming out or are soon to arrive. January and February alone have several top-notch AAA games covering multiple genres for gamers to enjoy potentially, and they can’t wait to test them out. For the Nintendo Switch, however, things are a bit cloudy. We say that because while Nintendo has announced multiple titles for 2024 for their beloved system, only one is a new game, with the others being ports or remasters. That new title is Princess Peach Showtime, which has a new inside look today!

For those who don’t recall the story for the upcoming title, Princess Peach Showtime stars the wonderful Princess Peach on a journey to a special theater for a relaxing night off. However, villains eventually take over the theater, and it’s up to Peach to save it and everyone inside it! But to do that, she’ll need to don special costumes that give her unique powers as she goes from stage to stage.

Four costumes had already been revealed for the title. There was a Kung Fu outfit, a cooking outfit, a swordfighter outfit, and a detective outfit. But today, we got a new look at some of Peach’s new looks! For example, she’ll get a ninja garb that will allow her to do some unique stealth on the stages, attack with a kunai blade, and have the agility to easily bound up walls!

Then, there’s Cowgirl Peach, where she’ll have a rope whip that she can use to grab things and launch them high into the air! She’ll even get to go on a horse chase with foes!

With all of these powers, Peach will be quite the handful as she beats the bad guys and tries to save the day!

Here comes Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach in #PrincessPeachShowtime, premiering March 22! pic.twitter.com/SUq3VKdeUa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

While the game might seem “simple,” many are excited about Princess Peach’s next adventure, mainly because it’s rare that she gets her own time in the spotlight. She’s only had one dedicated game in the past and is often relegated to the side or as a random playable character in many other titles featuring Mario and friends.

So if this all works out, and it gets big sales, we could get MORE games starring Peach in the future! And with the upcoming arrival of the Nintendo Switch successor, you know that Nintendo is keeping an eye out for titles that could sell well on it.