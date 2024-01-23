Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 5 Tips You Need To Become Sujimon Champion

There are two major side-stories in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth — and the first you’ll find is the Sujimon League. In this extended parody of Pokemon you’ll catch various criminals, creeps and perverts and pit them against each other in pit fights. Battles are relatively simple, but the league gets harder the further you progress up the ranks. If you’re looking for a few tips to help you become Sujimon Champion, we’ve got the info you need. After completing the league, here are five details we wish we knew way earlier.

#1: Get Powerful Sujimon Fast

The Sujimon League unlocks in Chapter 4, and you can start unlocking strong Sujimon immediately. A Sujimon is ranked based on tier and star rating. The brighter the color and the more stars on your Sujimon, the better that Sujimon is. You’ll want to fill your party with silver S Sujimon — ignore the green and bronze ones. You can get a powerful Sujimon immediately by fighting Raids — the map shows all locations. After fighting a raid, you’ll always get an opportunity to recruit the Sujimon you just fought.

There are three easy locations to get Japanese Master Tickets in the game world. You’ll also randomly get these when checking Suji Spots for free items.

Japanese Master Ticket : Hawaii – Located at the 53 By The Sea restaurant. The restaurant is a large building in the west of Hawaii, south of Anaconda Shopping Center. It’s on the harbor near Anaconda Harbor Park. The Master Ticket is found on the fountain to the right of the entrance door.

: Hawaii – Located at the restaurant. The restaurant is a large building in the west of Hawaii, south of Anaconda Shopping Center. It’s on the harbor near Anaconda Harbor Park. The Master Ticket is found on the fountain to the right of the entrance door. Japanese Master Ticket : Hawaii – Downtown, located in Sunset Park to the northwest of Palekana Orphanage. Check the shiny item inside the gazebo to get this item.

: Hawaii – Downtown, located in to the northwest of Palekana Orphanage. Check the shiny item inside the gazebo to get this item. Japanese Master Ticket: Hawaii – Found on West Aloha Beach, on the Hula Dancer stage south of the Crystal Aloha Resort.

If you’re really lucky, you can get a gold-S Sujimon. These are the most rare — once you have enough cash, only purchase Japanese Master Tickets to get the most powerful Sujimon. Each Japanese Master Ticket costs $5,000. Expensive early in the game, but late in the story you’ll be able to buy up plenty. You’ll also get them more frequently from Suji Spots as you collect more badges.

#2: Training Your Sujimon

After ranking up, you’ll have to take on Gym Leaders. These tough fights are easier to win when you’re max level. For each Badge you unlock, you’ll be able to level up Sujimon 10 more levels. You start at Level 10 Max, then Level 20, then Level 30, etc. You should always level up your Pokemon to max before taking on your current Gym Leader.

To level up easily, complete Sparring matches, fight trainers in Hawaii, or use Sujimunch. You can purchase Super Sujimunch from any Suji Spot and eventually at Silver Level and higher, you’ll get Hyper Sujimunch from Suji Spots. Hyper Sujimunch can be used to level up Sujimon without grinding. Just feed it to your Sujimon at a Suji Spot after selecting to Strengthen your Sujimon.

NOTE: Sparring matches reward you with Sujimunch. At high levels, you’re guaranteed to earn x5 Hyper, Extreme and Ultra Sujimunch. That makes leveling up new Sujimon so much easier.

You can also level up with Dondoko Farm. Use the training field and send them away for a set amount of time — you don’t have to pay attention to them, but this does take a lot longer than feeding Sujimunch or grinding battles manually. Later you’ll find Ultra and Extreme Sujimunch.

Finally, you can power up Sujimon with Awakening. Randomly while using Tickets at Suji Gacha or winning battles in the Sujimon Arena you can unlock League Agents. These agents can be used to “Awaken” Sujimon, increasing their Star ranking. You can do this three times for any Sujimon with no stars. Very important for squeezing a few more stats out of your best Sujimon.

#3: Power & Speed Are Important

When it comes to battle, your attack rate is due to the Speed stat. Look for powerful silver-S Sujimon with high speed stats to pair with your powerful Sujimon. You can assign a speedy Sujimon to the left / right of your formation where they’ll normally take less damage but will make your attack meter fill much, much faster. Even squeezing in one or two more attacks is incredibly useful in the later stages of the League. Figuring out how to pair your strongest Sujimon with your fastest is how to win battles and fill your MP meter faster.

With your powerful Sujimon, always aim to deal as much damage as possible per turn — and aim for knockout blows. Getting the first attack in a battle puts you at a clear advantage. Make your starting line-up full of fast Sujimon so you can act first, then swap in powerful hitters to deal maximum damage. If you’re max level and have top-tier Sujimon at max level, you’re practically guaranteed to win every league battle.

#4: Completing The Suji League

The Sujimon League is a series of side-quests where you battle your way to champion. To do that, you need to battle Sujimon Trainers in Hawaii — each fight will rank you up. Once you’re max rank, you’ll get a text from the next Gym Leader and a location marker on your map. Defeat the Gym Leader to progress, unlock a higher maximum level, and fight your way to the top.

NOTE: If you don’t get a text message after reaching top rank, keep progressing in the main story until you do. Some points in the story block you from completing side-quests.

The rest of the League is relatively straightforward. If you follow the advice so far, you’ll crush every Gym Leader. The only real challenge is King, the Champion.

How To Beat King: To defeat King, place your three fastest Sujimon in your active members slots, and place one or two powerful Light Type Sujimon in reserve. King has a powerful Legendary Dark Type Sujimon in reserve. This Sujimon is the toughest, so you’ll want to be prepared to defeat it fast with one or two counter Sujimon. If you can do that, this battle is in the bag.

But your adventure isn’t over yet. After defeating King, you’ll want to complete the rest of the arena. There’s one last challenge to complete — the Divine League. You won’t stand a chance without Legendary Sujimon.

#5: How To Get Legendary Sujimon

Legendary Sujimon are super-rare variants that are only available once you rank up in the Sujimon League. Check your map after earning badges — under the Sujimon League menu, go to Raids and Rivals. On the Raid Info tab, look for raids with a gold crown. These are Legendary Raids.

Legendary Raids are especially difficult and feature Level 60 Sujimon. These aren’t Sujimon battles either — your party will battle the Sujimon directly. This is end-game content and you won’t be high enough level until after you finish the main story. Completing these raids gives you a chance to catch a Legendary Kiwami Sujimon — make sure to use Master Suji Gifts after the raid is over for the best possible chance. Completing raids will also get you a Master Ticket.

Master TIckets can be use at any Sujimon Gacha machine to get a random Kiwami Sujimon. These are the rarest and most powerful Sujimon in the game — and they’re required if you want to take on the Divine League in the Sujimon Arena.

And that’s everything you need to know about completing this long side-quest. You won’t be able to truly complete it until after finishing the game, but you can become Champion as early as Chapter 4. You can blaze through the whole thing in a single gameplay sitting if you’re truly dedicated. As long as you take our advice, you should have no problem crushing the Sujimon League.