Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Craft The Best Healing Items

The best healing items in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be acquired right at the start of the game — the tricky part is just farming all the materials you’re going to need to make them. As soon as you arrive in Revolve bar in Little Japan, you’ll be able to bring ingredients to the owner to mix drinks and other healing items. These are by far the best healing items in the game, able to heal your entire party or heal both HP and MP at the same time.

There are three types of healing items: fruit dishes, teas and seafood. Each type has a different benefit and use. Fruit Dishes heal HP for the party. Teas heal MP and cure all status ailments. Seafood heals both HP and MP. All of them are incredibly valuable, so you’ll want to save all the resources for the late game when you’ll need all the healing you can get. Here’s how to start collecting all types of resources and where to craft healing items.

How To Craft Healing Items

On the Hawaii map, you’ll encounter stores with a mixer symbol. Bring ingredients to these locations to mix healing items — you can create fruit dishes, tea or seafood. Each type of ingredient is found in a different location, and all ingredients are randomized.

The first mixer is located in Revolve Bar, but there are many more. Here’s a quick list of all the mixing locations in Hawaii. Some of them are especially tricky to find.

Revolve : On Fuji Street in Little Japan, in the far northeast corner of the Hawaii map. Enter the bar and talk to the bartender.

: On Fuji Street in Little Japan, in the far northeast corner of the Hawaii map. Enter the bar and talk to the bartender. Aloha Beach Juicery : On the far east side of Aloha Beach. Find a small hut with a woman that will mix healing items for you.

: On the far east side of Aloha Beach. Find a small hut with a woman that will mix healing items for you. Kau Wela Market : In Anaconda Harbor Park. Check the west side of the park near the court. There are temporary tent stands here.

: In Anaconda Harbor Park. Check the west side of the park near the court. There are temporary tent stands here. Golden Grace Greengrocer: Located in the west of the map south of Nirvana Hotel. There’s a Chinatown area with a large green market. Go inside to find the mixer.

Every mixer has the same recipes to offer. Revisit these locations often and check your stock of ingredients — ingredients are easy to find but it’s hard to collect the right ones. Here’s a quick list of all the healing items you can mix.

Hand-Mixed Fruit Cup : HP +400 (Party) – x6 Coconut, x1 Passion Fruit, x1 Banana, x1 Mango

: HP +400 (Party) – x6 Coconut, x1 Passion Fruit, x1 Banana, x1 Mango Hand-Mixed Fruit Bowl : HP +600 (Party) – x12 Coconut, x1 Passion Fruit, x1 Banana, x3 Mango, x1 Pineapple

: HP +600 (Party) – x12 Coconut, x1 Passion Fruit, x1 Banana, x3 Mango, x1 Pineapple Hand-Mixed Fruit Platter: HP +800 (Party) – x21 Coconut, x2 Passion Fruit, x2 Banana, x2 Pineapple, x1 Watermelon, x1 Mysterious Fruit

Complimentary Tea : MP +100 & Cure All – x6 Natural Herb, x2 Superior Herb

: MP +100 & Cure All – x6 Natural Herb, x2 Superior Herb Culinary Tea : MP +100 (Party) & Cure All – x16 Natural Herb, x5 Superior Herb, x2 Supreme Herb

: MP +100 (Party) & Cure All – x16 Natural Herb, x5 Superior Herb, x2 Supreme Herb Ceremonial Tea: MP +200 (Party) & Cura All – x28 Natural Herb, x8 Superior Herb, x3 Supreme Herb

Fresh Seafood Soup : HP +300, MP +300 – x5 Seaweed, x2 Mysterious Seaweed, x1 Frozen Fish

: HP +300, MP +300 – x5 Seaweed, x2 Mysterious Seaweed, x1 Frozen Fish Fresh Seafood Hot Pot: HP +300 (Party), MP +300 (Party) – x10 Seaweed, x4 Mysterious Seaweed, x1 Frozen Fish

Fresh Paella : HP +500 (Party), MP +400 (Party) & Cure All – x5 Superior Herb, x2 Supreme Herb, x3 Mysterious Seaweed, x1 Frozen Fish, x1 Watermelon

: HP +500 (Party), MP +400 (Party) & Cure All – x5 Superior Herb, x2 Supreme Herb, x3 Mysterious Seaweed, x1 Frozen Fish, x1 Watermelon Bountiful Paella: HP +800 (Party), MP +500 (Party) & Cure All – x10 Superior Herb, x4 Supreme Herb, x5 Mysterious Seaweed, x2 Frozen Fish, x2 Watermelon, x1 Mysterious Fruit

That’s all the different types of healing items. Even the weakest of these mixed items are extremely useful in tough battles.

Healing Ingredient Locations

There are three types of ingredients — all of them are randomized but can be found by searching different locations and completing different activities. Ingredients come in three types — fruit, herb and fish. All ingredient items of the same type will spawn at the same locations. Some are much rarer than others, so keep searching to find them.

Where To Find Fruit: Fruit can be found in two ways. You can shake Palm Trees or purchase from random vendors. Palm Trees are found at Aloha Beach, Seaside Avenue Park, Anaconda Harbor Park and other grassy locations. Palm Trees drop coconuts commonly, but may drop all other types of fruit.

To get fruit faster, buy them from random vendors. There are several random vendors that sell fruit in batches of x5. The vendors will restock after some time has passed, and their stock is always totally random. There are two major fruit vendors.

Kau Wela Market : Located in Anaconda Harbor Park in the southwest of the island. Find near the mixing station. Sells x5 random fruit whenever you visit. Will restock after a short time has passed.

: Located in Anaconda Harbor Park in the southwest of the island. Find near the mixing station. Sells x5 random fruit whenever you visit. Will restock after a short time has passed. Golden Grace Greengrocer: In Chinatown in the west, there are four separate Greengrocer vendors here. Three are on the main market street, and one is located in the Greengrocer building itself. Check all four for x20 random fruit purchases.

Purchasing from vendors is the most efficient way to gather fruit, but you’ll need to keep shaking trees for a chance to get Mystery Fruit. This fruit is extremely rare.

Where To Find Herbs : Tea is the easiest ingredient to find and is located everywhere. On any bush or green spot you’ll find herbs. What type of herb you get is totally random.

: Tea is the easiest ingredient to find and is located everywhere. On any bush or green spot you’ll find herbs. What type of herb you get is totally random. The best place to farm for Herbs is Anaconda Harbor Park and the empty lot area in Little Japan. The Little Japan lot is blocked by a boss enemy. Defeat it and clear the area out to get dozens of herbs.

Herbs are the easiest to find, and Seafood is also relatively easy. Fruit is by far the hardest. Here’s where to hunt for seafood.

Where To Find Seafood : Seafood spawns commonly in Aloha Beach . Kick the sand piles to find seafood or trash. Also search the sea. The yellow circles commonly also have seaweed or frozen fish.

: Seafood spawns commonly in . Kick the sand piles to find seafood or trash. Also search the sea. The yellow circles commonly also have seaweed or frozen fish. Seafood can also be harvested in Anaconda Harbor Lake. Look in the pond to collect it. You can also pay “!” NPCs to use their fishing lines. This is an extremely slow method, but if you don’t mind standing still and farming you can use any of the fisherman locations.

While blazing through the story and leveling up, don’t forget about farming for rare ingredients. Get as many as you can as often as you can to craft these incredibly useful healing items — and it can be done very, very early in the game. There’s nothing stopping you from collecting these ingredients infinitely and stocking up on the maximum number of recipes.