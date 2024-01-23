Potential Nintendo Direct Content Leaked Ahead Of Presumed Appearance Next Month?

It’s that time of year again! With January winding down, Nintendo fans await confirmation that The Big N is getting ready to present its first Nintendo Direct of the year! Ever since these started several years back, fans have been pumped for when the next one will arrive and what will be shown. This particular Direct will be important because it’s not just the first event of the year for Nintendo but because it’s presumably the last “full year” of Switch content. We only have one “original title” coming out via the Princess Peach game, and that seems pretty “light.”

However, with that trailer for Princess Peach’s title comes hope for the future. A person who leaked certain information before that trailer dropped hinted that at least four titles would be presented during the event that’ll come to the Switch sometime this year. The games he noted are in the tweet below:

The person who correctly leaks the Ninja and Cowgirl outfits for Princess Peach Showtime says this is part of the content for the February Nintendo Direct.



1. Prime 2 remaster.

2. Fire Emblem 4 remake.

3. DK new game for 30th anniversary.

4. Grezzo's Oracle remakes. pic.twitter.com/Hj2uM21R9P — LittlePuffyBall (@KirPinkFury) January 23, 2024

There’s plenty to process here, so let’s break it down title by title, okay? First, the idea of a Metroid Prime 2 remaster isn’t shocking. Not just because the first game was a huge hit when it finally got remastered for the Switch and released early last year, but because there had been rumors about a trilogy remaster before the 4th entry arrives. No, we don’t know WHEN that entry will arrive, but there are rumors it’s close to being done.

The” Fire Emblem 4 Remake” is very interesting because that particular title is the “Genealogy of the Holy War” title that was only ever released in Japan. It’s an incredibly deep and dark title that focuses on two generations of heroes and how a single war changed their lives forever. A certain mobile game helped popularize the characters within this title further, and many have been begging for a remake ever since.

As for Donkey Kong, he is getting a title next month via a remake of his battle with Mario over some toys, but hearing that he’ll have an entirely new game for his 30th anniversary is something we happily welcome.

Finally, The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages and Seasons remakes would be another welcome addition for those who didn’t get to play these classic titles on the Game Boy Color. Our only question is what visual style they’ll use for these remakes.

So, if these are true, it’ll definitely be an interesting presentation.

However, until the Nintendo Direct drops, you must take all this information with a grain of salt.