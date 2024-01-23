Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Get Geodes & Crystals For Crafting

To craft the best gear in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll need rare materials called Geodes and Crystals. Geodes become easier to find in the very late portions of the story, but Crystals are always hard-to-find. If you’re looking for an easier and earlier way to get Fragments, Geodes, or Crystals — there’s a hidden vendor you need to check out. Here’s what you need to know about crafting late-game weapons and getting infinite crafting materials.

NOTE: Geodes and Crystals can also be found in the Hawaii Haunt or the Ijinicho Dungeon — Geodes are a random drop in the Tier 2 dungeon while Crystals appear in the Tier 3 dungeon. You can also trade points earned to collect weapon crafting materials.

How Crafting Weapons Works

Early in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll be introduced to Julie’s Gearworks. This crafting shop allows you to upgrade weapons, or craft new weapons into elemental variants. You can also equip powerful buffs to your weapons to increase the rate of status effects or elemental power. The first Julie’s Gearworks is located on Hula Avenue in east Hawaii, and another is in the Anaconda Shopping Center in west Hawaii.

To construct new weapons, you’ll need weapons you can purchase from shops and crafting materials. Fragments are drops from enemies and can be found in dumpsters all over Hawaii. They’re extremely common. There are four types of crafting materials with three tiers of rarity.

Electric Fragments

Fragments Lava Fragments

Fragments Ice Fragments

Fragments Rainbow Fragments

Whenever you craft a new weapon, you’ll need one of more of these elemental fragments. But, later in the game, you’ll also need to acquire rare Geodes and Crystals.

Tier 1 : Fragments

: Fragments Tier 2 : Geodes

: Geodes Tier 3: Crystals

The further you progress in the game, the more these higher level materials will become available through scrounging in trash. Garbage bins are the easiest way to find Fragments, and Geodes will begin to appear after Chapter 9 when Hawaii’s level increases. But still, these are still rare. If you have a stockpile of Fragments, you can convert those into Geodes and Crystals with a hidden vendor.

How To Get Geodes & Crystals

High-level weapon crafting at Julie’s Gearworks require rare materials called Geodes and Crystals. These are hard to find, even later in the game, and you’ll struggle to collect enough for projects about midway through the adventure. But there’s a way to craft Geodes and Crystals by spending Fragments. To create Geodes and Crystals, travel to the vendor located in the Aloha Beach Ocean. You can also find and purchase Geodes and Crystals from the Hawaii Haunt dungeon.

Hawaii Haunt : Unlocked automatically as the story progresses. You’ll find Geodes in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 floors and Crystals in Tier 3 and Tier 4 floors. You can also purchase Geodes, Crystals and a Shark Fin at the Hawaii Haunt store. Geodes cost 80 points and Crystals costs 250.

: Unlocked automatically as the story progresses. You’ll find Geodes in the and floors and Crystals in and floors. You can also purchase Geodes, Crystals and a Shark Fin at the Hawaii Haunt store. Geodes cost 80 points and Crystals costs 250. The Tier 4 (EX) floor also has Shark Fins. Rare Shark Fins can be purchased from the Hawaii Haunt Exchange or found as a random drop. During a run, I was able to find x2 Shark Fins.

The most efficient way to collect more Geodes and Crystals is by completing floors in the Hawaii Haunt, collecting the dungeon currency and trading. You’ll earn 600+ for each floor completed once you unlock the Tier 4 floors. But if you’re rather spend money, there’s a second option.

Nolan’s Boat : In the ocean south of Aloha Beach, you can swim to this mixer. He’s hanging out on a pontoon. Instead of mixing ingredients, this NPC will sell and mix crafting items.

: In the ocean south of Aloha Beach, you can swim to this mixer. He’s hanging out on a pontoon. Instead of mixing ingredients, this NPC will sell and mix crafting items. There are two pontoons. One is Nolan’s Boat, the other is a high-end weapon shop that will only become available after Chapter 9.

Ijincho Material Mixer: There is another material shop in Japan. Find it in the far northeast corner of the map. Find it in the park.

Nolan’s Shop sells Fragments for $80.00 each. That’s very expensive early in the game, but later you’ll want to spend the money to collect Geodes and Crystals. Select ‘Prepare Materials‘ from the vendor to enter the mixing menu.

Geodes require x10 Fragments .

require . Crystals require x10 Geodes.

For example, a Rainbow Crystal requires x100 Rainbow Fragments. Mix Rainbow Fragments into x10 Rainbow Geodes, then mix those into x1 Rainbow Crystal. This works for all four elemental types of materials. Essentially, one Crystal costs $800 USD from Nolan’s Boat. When you reach the endgame, that isn’t a bad price at all. Use this shop for an infinite (and easy) source of rare Geodes and Crystals to make crafting high-level gear much, much easier.