49 Best Mac Steam Games To Play In 2023

The Apple Mac may have some issues with video games and while the gap is slowly coming to a close, there are still some limitations on what’s available. Some players are having to create a virtual Windows machine to enjoy the titles while others are available officially. In this list, we’re going to showcase the best games you can play on your Mac through the official Steam digital marketplace client. With that said, let’s get a few things in line here.

All lists are opinions so you may find some games and there’s always the chance that some of these games won’t run on your Mac OS. As a result, mileage will vary here so it’s best to make sure that your particular Mac OS and components meet the requirements for these games. Likewise, we’re not ranking these games in any particular order, these are just some video game recommendations that range from all kinds of different genres.

#49 Return to Monkey Island

How about we dive into a bit of nostalgia? Return to Monkey Island is a continuation of the beloved point-and-click series, headed by the man who made the games in the first place!

Just as time has passed since the creator was here, time has passed for Guybrush Threepwood. His life of swashbuckling and fun has slowly changed, and those he was once close with aren’t around as much anymore.

But when another chance for adventure comes his way, he’ll leap at the opportunity, and you’ll guide him every step of the way.

Old and new faces fill the islands you’ll travel to, and new mysteries are waiting to be solved!

#48 Wobbledogs

Are you looking for a game that is basically no stress and can have a lot of fun in? Wobbledogs might be what you’re looking for. In the title, you’ll get to make a series of pets as wacky and wild as you want them to be.

Oh, but one small warning, these pets constantly mutate, so you will want to keep an eye on them.

Once you have your dream pet, build a place where they can live and relax. See what fun activities you can do with them, and so on. The game is open-ended, so do whatever comes to mind.

#47 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Many games love to present short but distinct challenges for you to overcome. 20 Minutes Till Dawn is one such title. In it, you’ll pick a character, outfit them with special abilities, and then see if you can take on a never-ending horde of monsters that want to kill you.

If you survive 20 minutes? You win! If not? Then start with a new build and see how far it takes you! There are over a dozen characters to choose from, and over 50 abilities you can put on them. The real challenge is finding the perfect build for you, and then trying to do that multiple times!

#46 Stacklands

What if your life could be affected by picking the right card? In Stacklands, you’ll find out what that’s like. The game puts you in charge of building a village, and the only way to expand it is by mixing and stacking cards to get desired materials.

You can use villager cards to get food, build houses, and fight off enemies. You’ll also get blank cards that you can use to create new cards that can help you down the line.

The more your village improves, the more cards you’ll have access to. So go forth and see what cards you can get!

Who doesn’t love a good sports game? But have you ever wanted to both play the sport and manage it at the same time?

Football Manager 2023 will let you do that, and the latest version of the game is the biggest they’ve ever attempted. First, you’ll pick your favorite club and run them both on the field and off. Then, make the moves to build the perfect squad and make your club more profitable.

Victory is about more than goals. It’s about building a brand that everyone will envy. Being a manager isn’t easy, but it can lead to big rewards. Think you’re up to that challenge?

#44 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Platforms: macOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: September 2, 2021

Genre: RPG

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a new strategy game in 2021. The game is centered around a world invaded by demonic creatures. Humanity has continued to fight back the invasion for over a century, with little progress ever being made. Players will be making their own custom heroes as they attempt to take out sinister evil from terrorizing humanity once and for all. Fortunately, this game has quite a bit of freedom in how you make up your character hero. There are over twenty different classes and over ten races to pick from.

Afterward, you’ll come across thousands of spells and abilities. Not only are you given the tools to create your own unique character and playstyle, but the game also features a variety of choices. How you achieve your goals is up to you. But every choice will have a consequence and could change the world around you. So far, the reception has been incredibly positive so if you like a story-driven tactical RPG, then give Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous a go.

#43 In Silence

Platforms: macOS, PC

Release Date: October 16, 2020

Genre: Horror

After a cooperative multiplayer horror game? There has been quite an influx of those hitting the marketplace recently, and one we think you should check out is In Silence. This game might have gone under the radar, but this is a 5V1 horror game. You’ve seen this type of game before, and it’s a group of survivors having to complete objectives to escape the area. Meanwhile, an opposing player is taking the role of a monster. However, this game is a bit different because the monster has very limited eyesight. Instead, the player controlling the monster is only able to see visuals from noise. As a result, if the group of survivors makes too much noise, they can give out their position on the map.

Platforms: macOS, Xbox One, Android, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS

Release Date: November 8, 2021

Genre: Simulation

Football is a massive sport, and it’s represented in different video games like FIFA. However, if you want to get more into the management role, there’s Football Manager 2022. Here players will be taking control of a team in a league and making all the management decisions. This is everything from crafting a team you think has the best odds, overcoming obstacles, overseeing all the data, improving stats, and ultimately taking your team to a winning season. Obviously, this game, in particular, is going to attract those interested in the sport as you’re not actively playing in the games but going through the strategic battles behind the scenes as you prepare for an upcoming game.

#41 Hidden Deep

Platforms: macOS, PC, Xbox One

Release Date: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Genre: Action

In Hidden Deep, a research facility uncovers a strange reading from the depths below. Seeking to find out what was causing these readings, a group ventures below the earth’s surface. However, communications are eventually cut. Players here take the lead of a new group to rescue the initial team from being entrapped. Although, you’ll soon find bloodthirsty beasts awaiting your arrival. You’ll have to explore, fight off enemies, rescue those in need, and use different machinery to create new corridors along with digging deeper into the ground. At the time of writing this description, Hidden Deep is in early access.

#40 Rust

Platform : macOS, PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date : PC, Mac February 8, 2018 / Xbox One, PS4 May 21, 2021

Genre : Survival

Rust is a popular survival game that’s played online. Players start as a naked inhabitant on an island where they must gather up resources, begin crafting new gear, build up their base, explore the outside world, and loot for more precious resources. However, being that this is an MMO survival game, countless other players may either be friendly or hostile. It’s a dog-eat-dog kind of world so it’s tough knowing who you can trust, who may be exploring for a group to raid later on, and what players will do to keep their group alive, protected, and fed will likely keep you on edge.

#39 Stardew Valley

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, iOS Android

Release Date : February 26, 2016

PC February 26, 2016 / macOS, Linux July 29, 2016 / PS4 December 13, 2016 / Xbox One December 14, 2016 / Nintendo Switch October 5, 2017 / PS Vita May 22, 2018 / iOS October 24, 2018 / Android March 14, 2019

Genre : Simulation, role-playing

Stardew Valley was a game inspired by the iconic and classic Harvest Moon franchise. With the indie developer feeling that Harvest Moon itself has started to stray away from its roots, the Stardew Valley was born. This is a game that acts very much like those early installments of Harvest Moon where players are working on an old farm with a focus on building it up. This ultimately means tilling the land, growing crops, tending to your livestock, selling your goods, and interacting with the townsfolk. The game blew up in popularity and it’s a very casual title to sit back and enjoy. Not to mention, multiplayer support had been added into the game which allows players to work together on the same farmland.

#38 Wasteland 3

Platform : Linux, macOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One August 28, 2020 / Linux, macOS December 17, 2020

Genre : Role-playing

Wasteland 3 is an RPG title set in the post-apocalyptic world. In this game, players are controlling a command on rangers that are out helping the world to restore itself once again after a nuclear fallout occurs. Being a leader, players are venturing their squad through the harsh terrains and winter tundra of Colorados. Within the game, players are tasked with building up a base and starting a colony but you’ll find that there are far more problems out in the area that needs attention. Here, you’ll decide on how to go about certain obstacles and challenging decisions, this could mean either being a praised leader to bring a colony out into a bountiful Colorado area or becoming more of a tyrant.

#37 Terraria

Platform : PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS Vita, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Release Date : May 16, 2011

PC May 16, 2011 / PS3 March 26, 2013 / Xbox 360 March 27, 2013 / PS Vita December 17, 2013 / iOS August 29, 2013 / Android September 13, 2013 / Windows Phone September 12, 2014 / PS4 November 11, 2014 / Xbox One November 14, 2014 / macOS, Linux August 12, 2015 / Nintendo 3DS December 10, 2015 / Wii U June 16, 2016 / Nintendo Switch June 27, 2019 / Google Stadia March 18, 2021

Genre : Action-adventure, sandbox

A lot of folks out there compare Terraria to Minecraft. Where Minecraft allows players to enjoy this randomly generated world to survive and craft up their creations in a 3D realm, Terraria sticks with an old-school 2D aesthetic. In this game, players are exploring a randomly generated world where again like Minecraft, you can dig up resources and build up creations. However, there are quite a bit more combat fights you can compete in such as large boss fights to give the game a whole lot more action. Players can also join in together and go through the generated world fighting off enemies and further building up bases. The game thrives with multiplayer so much that there’s even a bundle option on Steam which allows players to get a discount by buying a four-pack which the extra copies of Terraria can be sent out to your friends.

#36 Subnautica

Platform : PC, MacOS, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : January 23, 2018

PCs, macOS January 23, 2018 / Xbox One, PS4 December 4, 2018 / Nintendo Switch

May 14, 2021

Genre : Action-adventureSurvival

Subnautica was a hit survival game when it first launched into the marketplace. In this game, players crash down onto an alien planet that’s completely submerged in water. With any hopes of surviving and potentially escaping this aquatic world, players must dive below the surface and scavenge for useful resources. However, just like with any survival game, there are vitals you’ll need to keep track of such as oxygen. Even if you’re supplied with enough resources to keep your character alive in the ocean depths below, players will still find that hostile alien water creatures are lurking below. I also wanted to make mention of the sequel release Subnautica Below Zero, which is still in early access. The game again throws players into an alien planet but now players have a new environmental hazard to deal with and that’s frigid temperatures.

#35 Disco Elysium

Platform : PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : 15 October 2019

macOS 27 April 2020 / PS4, PS5, / Stadia 30 March 2021 / Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S Q3 2021

Genre : Role-playing

Disco Elysium puts players into the role of a detective that wakes up with a bad hangover and no memories of the night before. This is a top-down RPG title where players are wandering about in this world, meeting NPCs, taking on quests, going into conversations, earning experience points, and unlocking more skills to further aid you during the gameplay. While it’s a detective game there are plenty of RPG elements here to make decisions to alter how you come off in the world. Players can craft up their characters however they see fit whether it’s by more brutal force or being a relatively clean cop.

#34 Civilization VI

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Android

Release Date : October 21, 2016

PC, macOS October 21, 2016 / Linux February 9, 2017 / iOS December 21, 2017 / Nintendo Switch, November 16, 2018 / PS4, Xbox One November 22, 2019 / Android August 13, 2020

Genre : Turn-based strategy, 4X

Civilization is probably a video game series we don’t have to explain. It’s been around for years but there’s still the latest installment, Civilization VI which has quite a few expansions and updates to keep players going through the game. Much like past installments, Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game where players are building up a civilization from an early settlement to a more modern-day powerhouse nation.

However, getting from the early years of being a nation to world power is not easy. Players are constantly scavenging for resources, building up their nation, defending it against hostile nations, or taking over an area by force. Although, there is the ability to make a peaceful relationship with other nations and provide a more diplomatic resolution to issues. While this game has been out since 2016, there have been several updates and expansions providing more content to play through over the past few years.

#33 7 Days to Die

Platform : Linux, PC, Mac OS X, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, OS X December 13, 2013 / Linux November 22, 2014 / PS4, Xbox One June 28, 2016

Genre : Survival horror

7 Days To Die is a survival horror game that’s currently in early access. It’s a game aimed more at base building as you’re dropped into this world in a first-person perspective. Here you have six days to really build up a base and gather resources up. With the undead around to deal with, things are relatively tame until the seventh day in which a massive horde of undead zombies begins to rush into the area.

Your goal here is to survive and take out the dead as you make your way through the seventh day. If you survive, players can once again go out for resources, repair their base and make any necessary adjustments. There’s quite a bit here for players to adjust on their base as well which would give them the ability to make traps or more advanced defenses against the dead. Meanwhile, with player-hosted servers, there’s also the added benefit to connect online with friends.

#32 Hades

Platform : macOS, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : September 17, 2020

Genre : Roguelike, action role-playing

Hades is a massively popular roguelike by indie development team Supergiant Games. You’ll probably know these folks from their past works including the likes of Transistor and Bastion. In Hades, players take the role of the son of Hades who wishes to escape from the hellish underworld. However, it’s not an easy task as there are all kinds of goons and thugs seeking to keep you locked in the depths below. Each time our protagonist dies the game will restart but you’ll at least get to keep the different powers and abilities unlocked during the prior runs. This should make getting through the game a bit quicker. Since this game came out, we’ve seen Hades win countless awards, and for good reason. If you somehow didn’t catch this action hack and slash game then do yourself a favor and pick it up today.

#31 Garry’s Mod

Platform : PC, Mac OS X, Linux

Release Date : PC 29 November 2006 / Mac OS X 23 September 2010 / Linux 5 June 2013

Genre : Sandbox

It’s a bit difficult to explain just what Garry’s Mod is. This is a physics sandbox game by definition, but the fun here is not just playing around the physics engine, but crafting your own game or downloading games made by others. There are all kinds of different games being played, from traditional shooters, roleplay servers, mazes, to the iconic hide-and-seek game mode. Despite its age of being around since 2006, the video game continues to have a massive community of players online adding more and more mods into the mix.

#30 The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Platform : Android, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, Macintosh, Apple TV, PS4, Nintendo

Release Date : October 16, 2020

Genre : Compilation, Puzzle, Trivia, Party

The Jackbox Party Pack has several installments out into the marketplace with the latest being The Jackbox Party Pack 7. Just like the previous installments, this game offers multiple different online mini-games for players to compete against each other whether it’s trivia to more wacky drawing games. One of the best elements of this game is the fact that only one player needs to own a copy of the game. All the secondary players require is a means to connect onto a web browser so for instance another player can join in through their computer to even a smartphone. It’s a simple game and one that’s well worth trying out if you’re looking for a party game experience.

#29 Bloons TD 6

Platform : Android, iOS, PC, macOS, Linux[

Release Date : Android, iOS: June 14, 2018 / Steam (Windows): December 17, 2018 / Steam (Macintosh): March 13, 2020

Genre : Tower defense

Bloons TD 6 is a pretty addicting tower defense game. The title puts players into a maze-like map where a series of balloons will go along a track. However, the game has a limit to how many balloons are allowed to enter the track and exit out which means you need a variety of weapons and monkey characters scattered around the map to successfully pop the balloons that come through. Although, as the game progresses, the more difficult balloons will spawn and at a faster rate. Players are constantly changing up their strategies and making necessary upgrades to take out all the balloons well before they reach the exit.

#28 Ark Survival Evolved

Platform : Linux, PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Release Date : Linux, PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One August 29, 2017 / Android, iOS June 14, 2018 / Nintendo Switch November 30, 2018 / Stadia Early 2021

Genre : Action-adventure, survival

Ark Survival Evolved is a survival game that is getting a sequel which is being crafted up with the help of actor Vin Diesel. In this game, players wash up on a mysterious island where they are forced into quickly adapting to the world to survive. Starting, players will have nothing, it’s up to them in understanding what resources they’ll need to keep their character alive, battling off against hostile enemies, and building up their unique base. With this being an MMO, there are other players to connect with as you venture out into the world, tame dinosaurs, and make some advancements to your base.

#27 Left 4 Dead 2

Platform : PC, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, Linux

Release Date : November 17, 2009

Mac OS X October 5, 2010 / Linux July 2, 201

Genre : First-person shooter, survival horror

Left 4 Dead 2 is still a game well worth picking up today. It’s an iconic four-player cooperative zombie title where gamers are forced into completing a series of objectives, battling against waves of undead zombies, as they attempt to find an escape. The video game has continued to find support with an active online community so outside of the main game campaign to play through, there is a slew of user-generated maps and campaigns to try out as well. It’s surprising to see Valve not put out the third installment to this franchise but it looks like this game could find its way off the radar for players when the original development team from the IP releases their spiritual successor. Currently, Turtle Rock Studios is developing its Back 4 Blood video game to hit the marketplace later this year, 2021.

#26 The Elder Scrolls Online

Platform : PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Release Date : PCs, OS X April 4, 2014 / PS4, Xbox One June 9, 2015 / Stadia June 16, 2020 PS5, Xbox Series X/S June 8, 2021

Genre : Massively multiplayer online role-playing

The Elder Scrolls in general is a massively popular video game franchise and while Bethesda continues to pump out The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim out into the marketplace with every new platform to come out, we do have something to hold us over until the next mainline installment. Bethesda is developing The Elder Scrolls 6 but right now fans can enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online.

This is an MMORPG title that’s set within the same universe as the IP’s mainline installments, but hundreds of years before their events. Similar to the mainline games, players are creating their customized characters and upgrading their various skills or traits. Meanwhile, the game has a few main quests to complete along with a ton of side quests to tackle. There are also expansions to further give players more content including expansions that take players to Vvardenfell from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind or Greymoor from the latest mainline release, Skyrim.

#25 Crusader Kings III

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux

Release Date : September 1, 2020

Genre : Grand strategy, role-playing

Set in the middle ages, players are given a grand strategy game to play through in Crusader Kings III. There is a ton of content here and it’s really up to the players on what they want to do. Become a lesser warrior and work your way up conquering lands or take the role of a grand ruler of a nation and attempt to keep things from quickly falling into pieces. It’s a bit like Civilization in terms of the gameplay, but there are quite a bit more options here and it just lets the player decide on what their own goals are.

#24 Dead Cells

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

Release Date : 4, Switch, Windows, Xbox One August 7, 2018 / iOS August 28, 2019 / Android June 3, 2020

Genre : Roguelike, metroidvania

Dead Cells is a roguelike-Metroidvania-style game. In the game, players take the role of a protagonist named Prisoner who must attempt to escape a fortress, and just like a roguelike when your health bar completely depletes, the character spawns back at the beginning of the game with the world altered. Combat is fluid and quick with a variety of boss fights to battle along the way. It’s certainly one of the more popular indie games to have released in the past few years.

#23 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, PS3, Xbox 360

Release Date : August 21, 2012

Genre : First-person shooter

While Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or better known as CS: GO, has been around since 2012, this game will not slow down. The video game is an intense FPS where teams work together in an attempt to take out the opposing side in a variety of game modes. From standard deathmatches to more tactical game modes, there’s a lot here for FPS fans to enjoy. Fans have created a real love-hate relationship with this title as you can instantly find yourself hooked sinking thousands of hours here with teams of players working in some competitive matches.

Meanwhile, there’s the constant barrage of tournaments that pop up for this game with massive cash prizes to take in. You might never reach the level of an esports athlete player, but chances are you’ll have quite a bit of fun here. It’s best to play with some friends as well since like any online-focused MMO title, there are always some toxic players that jump in or even find a game match or two that has a few cheaters. Still, when you find a solid match and a group of friends to play with, it’s tough kicking this game.

#22 Portal 2

Platform : PC, Mac OS X, Linux, PS3, Xbox 360

Release Date : April 18, 2011

Windows, Mac OS X (digital) April 18, 2011 / PC, Mac OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 (retail) April 20, 2011 /

Linux (beta) February 26, 2014

Genre : Puzzle-platform

Chances are you know about Portal 2, this video game sequel was an even bigger hit than the original installment. Here players are once again thrown into the role of Chell who is forced into completing a series of challenging maze obstacles. With the use of the Portal Gun, Chell can make a teleportation portal to reach different areas around the map. However, as the game progresses, the levels become even more challenging with movable platforms and turret guns that will fire at Chell. However, the biggest improvement in Portal 2 over the original installment is the fact that it offers multiplayer support. With a slew of unique levels that will require the use of two sets of portals, players are really forced to think outside the box on how to complete these levels.

#21 House Flipper

Platform : macOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date : 17 May 2018

Genre : Simulation

An indie title that was a bit of a surprise hit was House Flipper and you can pick it up on Steam for Mac. The video game is as you’d expect, players buy a house, are forced into fixing it up, making some renovations, and ultimately flipping it online for a profit. It’s everything you’d want to do in real life without the necessary financial downward spiral if too many things pop up causing you to further sink even more money into the project.

Players are not only fixing up problems but they can knock down walls, build up walls, decorate the inside with new furniture, paint, fixtures, and even improve the outside with some necessary curb appeal. When your hard work is done and you sink all the money you’re wanting towards the build, players can put the house on sale and attempt to make a profit for your next flip.

#20 Cities Skylines

Platform : PC, MacOS, Linux, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PC, MacOS, Linux 10 March 2015 / Xbox One 21 April 2017 / PS4 15 August 2017 / Nintendo Switch 13 September 2018

Genre : City-building, construction and management simulation

Keeping up with the custom build kind of theme, we have Cities Skylines. Here we’re not sticking to a single home but an entire city. It’s a game where you can build up a modern city with planning buildings, airports, ports, roadways, the electrical grid, basically anything you can imagine from a city, you’re able to mimic it here. Of course, over the years now the developers have been pumping out some DLCs for players to further enhance their city builds in a variety of ways. If you can spare some more money to purchase some DLC packs then the world can unleash natural disasters on their towns such as wildfire, floods, and tornadoes, or players can dabble a bit more into the industry side of things with their towns.

#19 Gang Beasts

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : 12 December 2017 / Xbox One: 27 March 2019

Genre : Beat ’em up, party

Gang Beasts is a wacky multiplayer PvP game. Here players are taking the role of humanoid characters with some wonky physics. Overall, the goal is to take everyone else out on the map which is based around environmental hazards. Here players can beat each other up in hopes of knocking them out and from there you can dispose of your opponents by sending them off a moving truck, toss them into a pit of fire, or even launch them off a giant skyscraper. It’s a chaotic blast to play with friends and it was recently unveiled that M1 Macs will receive support within this year.

#18 Hollow knight

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC 24 February 2017 / macOS, Linux 11 April 2017 / Nintendo Switch 12 June 2018 / PS4, Xbox One 25 September 2018

Genre : Action-adventure, Metroidvania

Hollow Knight is a game that’s quite a bit like Dark Souls, at least that’s what the game is often compared to. Rather than being a grueling 3D action-adventure game, Hollow Knight is set in 2D where players are deep underground in a world filled with bugs. This is a brutal game with plenty of enemies, bosses, and difficult platforming to complete. Not to mention that it features some Metroidvania with players having new powers that slowly allow them to reach new areas.

#17 American Truck simulator

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux

Release Date : 2 February 2016

Genre : Vehicle simulation

Truck simulator games are pretty popular. If you ever had an itch to drive a truck for a living can at least experience what it would be like virtually. Here players are going through different cargo jobs across America with players having to plan out their routes and drive their rigs around the country. It’s a pretty well-done simulator experience as players will have to abide by speeds, make sure their loads secure to their truck, make adjustments to their truck with their funds, and attempt to maneuver their rig around tight locations.

With that said, this game can be pretty long if you’re driving safely. There are even some peripherals available to make the experience a bit more authentic and immersive. Of course, there are other simulator games out there that are based in other regions, but to avoid this list being repetitive, we’ll stick to just American Truck Simulator here.

#16 Kerbal Space Program

Platform : PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, macOS, Linux 27 April 2015 / PS4 12 July 2016 / Xbox One 15 July 2016 /

Enhanced Edition PS4, Xbox One 16 January 2018

Genre : Space flight simulation

If you ever wanted to try out aerodynamics and rockets then we have a game for you. Kerbal Space Program is a title that puts players in control of a space program featuring alien-like little crew critters. Here the game has players building up rockets and it’s free for players to experiment. You’ll have to test out your engineering to see if the ship will even take off the ground, but furthermore, how well it handles in flight along within space. There is a ton of trial-and-error here so expect plenty of failed operations. However, since this game has been out, the videos of other players’ creations are insane. We’ve seen everything from generic rockets to massive-looking mechs.

#15 Cuphead

Platform : PC, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Release Date : Windows, Xbox One September 29, 2017 / macOS October 19, 2018 / Nintendo Switch April 18, 2019 / PS4 July 28, 2020

Genre : Run and gun

Cuphead gained some massive attention online for its visuals as the game looks like a traditional 1930s old cartoon series. In the game, players will be following Cuphead and Mugman as they lose a bet to the devil. Now owing their souls, they managed to strike a new deal. If the duo can go out and acquire souls that are owed then the two can keep theirs. However, getting souls are tricky as players will be going through not only some platforming levels but intense boss battles as well. The game is a bit like an old-school platforming game where the bosses are not only difficult but tend to have different phases. It’s up to the players in studying the boss, learning its moves, and taking out the enemy. Fortunately, this game does offer cooperative gameplay so players don’t have to take these enemy boss battles alone.

#14 Overcooked 2

Platform : Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PS5, XSX|S, Amazon Luna

Release Date : August 7, 2018

Genre : Simulation

Overcooked 2 is another party game we suggest looking into if you haven’t already. In this game, players are taking the roles of cooks in a kitchen where you’re forced into making specific dishes in a limited amount of time. Sounds easy right? The catch here is that the kitchens are constantly shifting around with hazards and obstacles making the group of players into working on each other’s dishes as they get locked into different stations. As the dishes pile in, players will need to communicate with each other on what they need help with to send out the dishes in time. We would suggest looking at the sequel although there is the first installment available as well.

#13 The Walking Dead

Platform : Android, iOS, Kindle Fire HDX OS X Linux, PC, Nintendo Switch, Ouya, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Genre : Graphic adventure Interactive drama

Telltale Games released a slew of modern adventure games based around different established IPs like Game of Thrones, Batman, and in our pick, The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead was arguably their most successful video game series in general as it put players into a new storyline based within The Walking Dead universe. I’ll attempt to not spoil anything here that would sway you from picking up the video game titles, but players can overall expect an emotional journey full of twists and turns. Likewise, a big portion of this game is based on players making choices that will alter the narrative journey. Meanwhile, the gameplay, outside of making choices, is centered around exploration, puzzle-solving, and QTEs. There are several games available in the series and it’s completed meaning players have the full story that’s spanned across multiple video game installments.

#12 Life is Strange

Platform : Android, iOS, Linux, PC, OS X, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date : Episode 1: Chrysalis 30 January 2015 / Episode 2: Out of Time 24 March 2015 / Episode 3: Chaos Theory 19 May 2015 / Episode 4: Dark Room 28 July 2015 / Episode 5: Polarized 20 October 2015

Genre : Graphic adventure

Continuing with narrative-driven video games we can’t forget Life is Strange. This is a game series that first got started through Dontnod Entertainment and it currently has a prequel and a sequel available, but we’ll focus on the first standalone title. In this game, players are taking the role of a female student named Max who arrives back home to attend a prestigious school. Here she rekindles her friendship with a former childhood best friend named Chloe who has had a tough time after Max had left the town of Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max discovers she possesses a unique supernatural ability to rewind time, and it’s with this power that our protagonist works with Chloe to uncover some dark secrets the town has kept hidden. Similar to The Walking Dead series by Telltale Games, this title focuses on puzzle solving and making difficult choices that will alter the game narrative.

#11 Rise of the Tomb Raider

Platform : Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, PS4, macOS, Linux, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release Date : November 10, 2015

Xbox 360, Xbox One November 10, 2015 / PC January 28, 2016 / PS4 October 11, 2016 / macOS April 12, 2018 / Linux April 19, 2018 / Stadia November 2019 / PS5, Xbox Series X 18 March 2021

Genre : Action-adventure

Most everyone knows about Tomb Raider, the video game franchise has been around since the original PlayStation console platform and it wasn’t that long ago that we received a reboot of sorts. With Tomb Raider turning a vulnerable Lara Croft into the heroine we know and love, its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a solid action-adventure experience. The game is still a third-person adventure title that has Lara going on an adventure to uncover a mysterious artifact while also actively competing against an evil corporation, but players can expect some overall gorgeous set pieces to explore. There are enemies to face against, hostile wildlife, and just like any Tomb Raider game, a few bits of supernatural elements are thrown in for good measure.

#10 Hitman

Platform : Xbox One, Linux, PC, PS4, Stadia

Release Date : March 11, 2016

Genre : Action, Shooter

Similar to Tomb Raider, another franchise that’s been around for a good long while now is the Hitman series, and just like our previous point, it too had a reboot. In this game, players are given a game where you’re stepping into a highly trained assassin tasked with taking out specific targets. However, with these targets highly protected, the missions will require players to make use of their environment. You’ll need to stick with different disguises, hiding bodies, plotting out your attack, taking the enemy target out, and getting out of the area without being spotted. If you’re into stealth games then it doesn’t get much better here and you should seriously take a look at the first reboot installment to see how you enjoy it before diving into any of the successor installments.

#9 Undertale

Credit: Toby Fox

Platform : PC, OS X, Linux, PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Xbox, Series X/S

Release Date : September 15, 2015

Windows, OS X September 15, 2015 / Linux July 17, 2016 / PS4, PS Vita August 15, 2017 / Nintendo Switch September 18, 2018 / Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S March 16, 2021

Genre : Role-playing

Undertale is a pretty iconic indie RPG that you should play if you haven’t already. In the game, players take the role of a child that ends up getting stuck underground. Now to get above ground and into the surface world, players are forced into exploring the underground world. Here you’ll find all kinds of unique characters to meet and the combat is full of unique surprises. On some occasions, players may get out of battle by talking with the enemy whereas some fights are based around a bullet hell-style minigame. I won’t spoil anything here because again it’s quite a surprising game in what you’ll come across as it’s a bit like EarthBound if you’re familiar with that iconic Nintendo RPG.

#8 Dirt 4

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS

Release Date : 6 June 2017

Linux/macOS: 28 March 2019

Genre : Racing

If you enjoy rallycross then Dirt 4 may be worth picking up. This is a bit more like a simulator-type of game where you’re racing down difficult terrain courses against competitors whether they are AI or online players. However, the big focus here is that if you’re familiar with the Dirt franchise then most would say that this is a bit tougher of a game here. While you have a nice selection of tracks and cars at your disposal, it’s all about knowing how to maneuver around the tough races without wrecking your vehicle or getting off course. With that said, there are plenty of assists available to give newcomers a bit easier time to race around.

#7 Slay the Spire

Platform : PCs, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

Release Date : Windows, macOS, Linux January 23, 2019 / PS4 May 21, 2019 / Nintendo Switch June 6, 2019 / Xbox One August 14, 2019 / iOS June 13, 2020 / Android February 3, 2021

Genre : Roguelike, deck-building

Slay the Spire is a bit of a unique RPG as it’s based around card battling. Within the game, players are attempting to climb up a spire with multiple floors that are procedurally generated. Using a combat mechanic system with a series of cards to use as your attacks and defenses, players are not only battling with their makeshift decks against their opponents but are seeking out more collectible cards to add to their collection.

#6 Dota 2

Platform : PC, Linux, OS X

Release Date : PC July 9, 2013 / Linux, OS X July 18, 2013

Genre : MOBA

If you’re after a MOBA experience then check into Dota 2. Developed by Valve, this multiplayer battle arena has blown up online and it players much like how you would expect a MOBA game to play. It’s very team-based with players working together with a roster of characters as they battle against different minions, taking down towers, opposing player heroes, and eventually taking out their base. With a wide range of characters and plenty of strategies here, it’s best to start these games out with friends or watching some guides. Regardless, once you get past the learning curve, Dota 2 is one of the more popular MOBA games in general so you’ll likely find an active community of players online. Likewise, I can’t forget to mention that this game is free-to-play so nothing is holding you back from trying it out today.

#5 War Thunder

Platform : PC, MacOS Linux, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX|S

Release Date : December 21, 2016

Genre : Action, vehicular combat, combat flight simulator

War Thunder is a military war game that is based online. Players can go head-to-head here, but rather than playing around as foot soldiers, the game is centered around vehicle combat. There are a ton of different vehicles here from different types of warships, aircraft, to tanks that all vary in terms of what era they were used within actual wars. Players have been able to dive into this game since 2013 and over the years the developers have continued to add more content into the mix.

However, a good amount of DLC is featured here as well depending on what kind of vehicles you’re hoping to use such as vehicles from the USSR, US, Germany, British, so on and so forth. With all that said, it’s a game worth trying out since it’s free-to-play. While you may be limited in terms of what you can use in the matches, being free why not give it a chance?

#4 BioShock Infinite

Platform : PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, OS X, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : March 26, 2013

Windows, PS3, X360 March 26, 2013 / OS X August 29, 2013 / Linux March 17, 2015 / Nintendo Switch May 29, 2020

Genre : First-person shooter

BioShock Infinite is another game that tends to get recommended for mac users although again, the certain OS can run this game so again, as mentioned at the start of this article, your mileage may vary here. With that said if you never played the BioShock games then you can still dive into BioShock Infinite as a standalone experience. Here players step into the role of an investigator who gets a job in an unusual steampunk makeshift town that flies above the clouds.

While you’re on the hunt for a mysterious girl, the town proves to thrive with social classes keeping those that abide by their rules into a strict regime order. Meanwhile, the combat is pretty thrilling, with the use of supernatural powers that players can unlock along with a slew of guns and a grappling system that allows players to quickly traverse around the map, there is a ton of action-packed moments. I won’t spoil anything more here, but outside of all that, the narrative is pretty gripping with a surprising twist.

#3 The Return Of Obra Dinn

Platform : macOS, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date : macOS, PC October 18, 2018 / Switch, PS4, Xbox One October 18, 2019

Genre : Puzzle

The Return of Obra Dinn is a bit of a puzzle game for players to solve. In this game, players find a ship that was seemingly missing for years wandering back to a dock. Taking the role of an insurance investigator, players are tasked with exploring the ship and figuring out what happened. With all the crew dead, players are working out how each member died and getting the full story of what started the insanity of this crew to lash out at one another.

#2 Firewatch

Platform : PC, OS X, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PC, OS X, Linux, PS4 February 9, 2016 / Xbox One September 21, 2016 / Nintendo Switch December 17, 2018

Genre : Adventure

Firewatch is another modern adventure game, which most would call a walking simulator. Light on the actual mechanics, most of the game is linear with players solving puzzles, exploring the area, and going through dialogue choices. In terms of the narrative, players are taking the role of a new fire lookout by the name of Henry. Set in the 1980s, the only communication Henry has with the outside world is simply his supervisor Delilah who can speak with Henry using a radio system from a nearby tower. While Henry begins to unravel his reasoning behind taking such a secluded job and Delilah explaining what happened to the previous fire lookout, the duo soon realizes that they are not alone in this secluded forest. It’s up to players to discover who is out in the forest and piece together what’s going on.

#1 Metro Exodus

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, PS5, XSX|S, Linux, macOS

Release Date : PC, PS4,, Xbox One 15 February 2019 / Stadia 19 November 2019 / Luna 20 October 2020 / PS5, XSX|S macOS, Linux 2021

Genre : First-person shooter, Survival horror

One of the more recent video game releases for the Mac at the time of writing this description is Metro Exodus. Here players once again step into the role of Artyom in the year 2036. The world is a nuclear disaster with few survivors left trying to make it another day with the harsh environment and mutated creatures that roam the world.

Within the game narrative, players are taking their family along a journey using a train in hopes of finding some kind of a new stable life with other survivors in the East. It’s a semi-open world where players can go through some exploration, with big first-person action sequences, a creepy atmosphere, and having to make some big decisions. I won’t go on too much more than that since this is a newer release for those on Mac, but if you enjoyed the previous Metro games then you’ll have just as much fun here as you did with the past releases.