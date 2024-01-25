Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Beat Bryce Fairchild, Palekana Sage

The leader of the evil cult you’ve been fighting since the start of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of several final bosses waiting for you in the Finale. The powerful Overseer that rules the criminals of Hawaii is finally cornered in the last chapter of the story — but he isn’t alone. To defeat Bryce, you’ll need to dismantle dozens of elite henchmen. His evil lair is packed with traps and filled with insane cultists ready to kill for their Sage. Bryce is a monster with no morals and will do anything to win. That’s why we’ve put together a boss guide to help you overcome one of the toughest fights in the game. Here’s what you need to know.

Bryce Fairchild Boss Guide

Recommended Level : 49

: 49 Weaknesses: Electricity & Water (Bryce)

Before fighting Bryce, you’ll need to fight multiple waves of Palekana Warriors. These are like the enemies we’ve been fighting in the Nele Island dungeon, but Bryce aids them with prayers and periodically throws grenades into your party. Like the Giant Squid fight, you’ll want multiple characters with area-of-effect healing before entering this fight. This is a long fight, so don’t waste all your MP here.

To wipe out enemies, use area-of-effect attacks like Thousand Stings Jutsu or Poisoned Cloudburst. You’ll want to clear out the herd, then take out the rest with standard attacks. Aim for Back Attacks or Combo Attacks especially to replenish your MP during this stage. After wiping out the first wave, take out the more difficult Palekana Elite. Once these enemies are defeated, you’ll finally fight Bryce. Make sure your party is fully healed before defeating the Elites — you’ll want as much health as you can get before fighting Bryce himself.

Bryce is much, much more dangerous than his men. He is equipped with double SMGs and utilizes multiple powerful attacks that hit all your party members. He also can apply status effects, so equip a party member with a party status healing skill. When fighting Bryce, always keep your party healed — he’s fast and can attack multiple times in a turn. Check the turn order and see if he’s next. If he’s about to attack and you’re low on health, use a party healing item or any item to heal Kasuga or another party member with low health.

Defeat Bryce’s entourage first, then focus on dealing with Bryce. Dismantle him with status effect attacks and debuffs. Debuffing his attack and defense is incredibly useful here, as he can deal 50% damage with some of his more powerful attacks. Use Mixed Tea healing items to refill your MP if you’re running low and take this boss fight slow.

Once you know Bryce down to about 10% health, he’ll lose his weapons and use a sword. If you reach this stage of the fight, you’ve already won. Bryce is took weak to fight back here, and many of his attacks will actually miss. Heal up just to be safe and knock him out for good with a few extreme damage attacks. With that, you’ll have defeated the cult and restored order to Hawaii.