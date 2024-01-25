Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Beat Dojima, Saejima & Majima | Boss Guide

Late in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll have to fight a trio of old allies from the Yakuza series — and this is easily one of the hardest fights in the game. These three heavies are legendary criminals in their own right and defeating them is a rite of passage for players working their way to the very late stages of the game.

This fight is arguably even more difficult than a similar fight from the previous game, pitting you against three bruisers that can wipe your party if you don’t fight them the right way. There’s even a new mechanic where your main man Kiryu must unleash his brawler powers and escape the confines of turn-based battles. This fight is insane, so if you want a few tips to help you win, here’s what we suggest.

How To Beat Dojima, Saejima & Majima

Recommended Level : 41

: 41 Weaknesses: Electricity (Dojima), Fire (Majima), Ice (Saejima)

The hardest boss fight in the game is a battle against three legendary Yakuza. This is an extremely challenging battle, so go prepared — get to Level 41 and equip 5-Star gear. You’ll also want gear that applies status effects and elemental damage. Your party will need Electricity, Fire and Ice elemental attacks to efficiently defeat the boss.

When the boss fight starts, it will seem overwhelming — all three bosses will attack with powerful attacks. Focus on taking them down one-at-a-time. Lowering their health will cause each boss to power-up and unleash new killer moves. Avoid dealing damage all of them. Once one of the bosses is down to a sliver of their health, they’ll charge up and initiate a brawling sequence with Kiryu — before letting this happen, make sure Kiryu is at full health or you’ll risk losing the fight while brawling. With that out of the way, let’s talk about taking down each of them.

Dojima: Defeat Dojima first. He’s the easier to defeat of the three and is weak to electricity type attacks. Lower his defenses and attack to drain his health quickly. Unlike the other two, Dojima doesn’t have powerful attacks that can take out your party members. Get him off the field first by debuffing him and buff your party’s defense so they can survive. You’ll also want at least two party members with healing spells to make survival easier. Always keep Kiryu at full health whenever possible.

Majima: Take down Majima second. Majima is the most dangerous of the three and will summon two doppelgangers once he takes enough damage, making the fight even harder. Majima also boosts his Evasion making him obnoxious to hit. Use Fire Magic to drain his health and especially apply Burn whenever possible, then use area-of-effect attacks to defeat his copies quickly. They’re much weaker than him but are a nuisance you don’t want to ignore.

Saejima: Once Majima is defeated, you’ve practically got this battle done. Target him with Ice elemental attacks. Deal enough damage and Saejima will power-up with killer grapples that deal extreme damage. As long as you keep your party healed, you’ll be fine. Make sure Kiryu is fully-healed before the brawling event when Saejima is at zero health. If you’re not fully healed, Kiryu has a very real chance of dying in the brawling segment. Play it safe and keep him healed before dealing the final bit of damage to Saejima.

With all three defeated, you’ll win and receive the Bracelet of the Four Devas. This accessory greatly reduces chances of receiving all status ailments when equipped.