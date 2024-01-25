Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Beat The Giant Squid

One of the wildest bosses of the year just dropped in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Instead of fighting a pair of tigers, your party has to fight a Giant Squid. This thing isn’t your average sea creature, it conjures magic spells with its tentacles while spraying deadly ink at your party. This boss really has to be seen — and it’s also one of the tougher battles in the game. You’ll encounter the Giant Squid on Nele Island during the Finale chapter. If you’re struggling to win, here’s a few tips to help.

Giant Squid Boss Guide

Recommended Level : 48

: 48 Weaknesses: Fire (Tentacle), Water (Tentacle)

The Giant Squid has three parts — the Giant Squid and two tentacles. The tentacles will charge elemental attacks immediately on the first turn. To stop the attacks, you can destroy the tentacles before their next turn. The tentacles will periodically be revived by the main body, usually when both tentacles are destroyed.

Part of the way through the fight, the tentacles will begin kidnapping characters. The Giant Squid will swallow a party member and trap them in its belly — to escape, the character will need to destroy three Ink Sacs. Try to use area-of-effect attacks to destroy multiple of the glands at the same time to escape faster. You’ll want to escape as quickly as possible!

Later, the tentacles will target a character. This is a warning that the tentacle will snatch that party member next. To make avoiding the kidnapping attack easier, target the tentacle and leave it at low health. When it aims to snatch a party member, destroy it — the tentacles swap weaknesses when they regenerated, so check the weakness to deal maximum damage.

The Giant Squid alone isn’t powerful enough to wipe your full party. I recommend bringing two party members with healing abilities — target the tentacles to weaken them, while having one character hit the Giant Squid with Extreme damage attacks. Adachi’s Throat Punch is surprisingly effective here. If you’re struggling, save up your meters to unleash a full-party attack. This deals damage to both tentacles and the main body while buffing your team for a few turns.

Manage the tentacles and this fight becomes much easier. The Giant Squid can also be paralyzed with attacks like Standstill Stab. The tentacles are even more susceptible if you’re willing to risk failures. Stay healed and this fight can be beaten.