Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Unlock Sujimancer & More Jobs

Jobs are back in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and they’re even more ridiculous. Instead of dressing up like Hosts and Idols your party can become fire dancers, hula girls or gun-wielding desperados. Some of the jobs are truly ridiculous, including a surfer that swings his board around like a club.

And that’s why you’ll want to unlock as many jobs as possible as early as possible. While no job is inherently better than another, the more jobs you unlock the more options you’ll have in combat — and some jobs can become very powerful with the right combination of inherited skills. Even better, jobs also give permanent stat boosts when ranking up. You’ll keep those boosts even when swapping jobs. The more jobs you rank up, the stronger your characters will be.

There are three points where you’ll be able to unlock jobs in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Unlocking Hawaii Jobs

In Chapter 5, after visiting the Palakena Orphanage and collecting donations for the Food Bank, Chitose will suggest visiting Alo-Happy Tours in the Worldwide Market Village. Going there will allow you to change jobs. Here are all the jobs available at this stage of the story:

Aquanaut

Geodancer (Female only)

Pyrodancer

Action Star

Housekeeper (Female Only)

Desperado

Samurai

Kunoichi (Female Only)

There are three locations — Worldwide Market Village, Anaconda Shopping Center, and Jinnai Station in Yokohama. To learn new jobs, you’ll need to use the Alo-Happy Tours to go on different activities. Activities cost money and have personality requirements to unlock. Only Kasuga’s personality level is required.

The first activity is free and unlocks the Aquanaut job. The more characters you rank up, the more you’ll earn permanent stat boosts. You can also inherit skills from other jobs as you rank up and increase your bond level with each character. You’ll need to increase Kasuga’s personality through the Ounabara School in southwest Hawaii or by making friends. The vocational school is the best way to grind specific personality stats you need to boost.

Unlocking Sujimancer

A specialty job that can only be unlocking through the Sujimon League side-story, and one of the easiest jobs to miss. This job is unlocked after earning the Hotel Badge. The Sujimon quest unlocks during Chapter 4. To get the badge, collect a team of Sujimon and battle Rookie Trainers until Ichiban reaches Rank 10. At Rank 10 you’ll be invited to Jack’s Hotel Gym. Defeat the leader and you’ll earn your first badge.

The Sujimancer is a unique job only Kasuga can equip. This job allows you to “equip” Sujimon to different elemental attacks, summoning them in battle. The stronger your Sujimon, the more powerful these attacks become. If you’re a dedicated Sujimon expert and become Champion, this job becomes incredibly powerful.

Unlocking Japan Jobs

Additional jobs from the previous game will automatically unlock in Chapter 8 when you visit the Alo-Happy branch in Ijincho. You don’t need to pay or complete activities to unlock these jobs — instead, you’ll need to increase your bond level before you or your allies can equip them. Here are all the returning jobs you can use. These jobs can be equipped to both Hawaii and Yokohama characters.

Breaker

Host

Chef

Idol (Female Only)

Night Queen (Female Only)

And that’s all the classes you’ll unlock. Try them all out! Late in the game you can earn an easy stat-boost just by equipping a job, completing a single battle to rank up +10 levels, then swap to a different job. There’s no penalty for switching jobs and the more jobs you rank up, the more skills you’ll have available through the inherit skills menu.