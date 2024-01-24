Someone Already Made A Parody Of The Day Before

The Day Before was a game that had quite a bit of hype built up around it. Fans were excited to check out a game that looked like The Division but instead offered a zombie apocalypse as its backdrop. As the game continued to gain popularity, there was plenty of hesitation. Fans became skeptical that this game was even a real thing rather than a cash grab. After a series of delays, The Day Before eventually launched through early access, and unfortunately for everyone involved, the game was not something fans took interest in.

In fact, there was so much distaste over the game, with players feeling that the developers didn’t deliver what was expected, that the project was scrapped. Refunds were sent out, and shortly after its release, the game was removed from being available for purchase. Now the servers are completely shut down, leaving some fans wondering if someone would take this project and deliver something more in line with what fans wanted. Well, it looks like recreating The Day Before wasn’t necessarily challenging to do.

Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we’re finding out that The Day After is a parody of a game that resembles The Day Before. Developed under an individual on YouTube called Crimson, this project was done with about $1,500 of assets and a few hundred hours of actual development. The result is the trailer, which you can view below. It’s certainly impressive with some players, as this was made by just one developer rather than a team. Likewise, some fans are hopeful that the developer will eventually release the game.

Unfortunately, this project is simply a parody, and there are no actual plans to deliver this particular build into the marketplace. As mentioned on their YouTube channel, this project is something that they could see themselves returning to after finishing their current video game project, Suit for Hire. It’s unknown if the game would relate to exactly what we’re viewing in this parody video or not. But it does seem like there is enough feedback from fans that a potential co-op zombie survival game could be in Crimson’s future. Regardless, after The Day Before’s hype and eventual disastrous launch, anything resembling the game will likely be taken with some hesitation until it’s released for players to enjoy. Again, until then, you can view this parody video below to see how one developer was able to bring out a title experience similar to The Day Before.