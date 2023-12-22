The Day Before Servers Are Shutting Down Next Month

The Day Before was quite the hyped-up game before it was released. However, it didn’t take long before the game launched, and fans became incredibly skeptical. If you still bought into the game, its release likely didn’t win you over. There was a ton of critical feedback over the game, especially due to the title being an extraction shooter rather than an MMO. Even a former developer noted that the team never considered this game to be an MMO title. Today, we’re finding out that the servers for this game are shutting down next month.

This has been quite the rollercoaster of a story. While The Day Before was incredibly hyped, it fell flat after its release. But rather than striving to turn the game around, the development studio was forced to cease operations and disbanded. That left some wondering what the future of The Day Before would entail. It looks like the game is being dropped altogether. According to an official social media post on the X platform, consumers can no longer purchase the game, and now it seems that those who do have access will find the servers shutting down.

Developers have alerted followers on their X social media account for The Day Before on the game servers shutting on January 22, 2024. This is due to the Fntastic ceasing all operations and now the focus is on refunds. It’s stated that Mytona is working with Steam to facilitate the refunds for all game purchasers. Those who did not get a refund will find them soon, as Steam is now proactively refunding all remaining players. So keep an eye out for a refund landing in your account if you purchased a copy of the game.

Unfortunately, The Day Before didn’t live up to players’ expectations. There was some hope that the game would be released and meet the hype. Of course, others who might have hoped the game would turn itself around post-launch are now also out of luck. At any rate, this might keep some player’s expectations low until a game hits the marketplace. With that said, if you were curious about our impressions of The Day Before when it was first released earlier this month, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage. While you can’t actually purchase the game now, you’ll at least get to see some gameplay footage and our overall views of the gameplay experience.