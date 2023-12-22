First Splatoon 3 Splatfest of 2024 Revealed

It’s the holiday season! We’re days away from all the major December holidays, and some are already celebrating those holidays, and you might been surprised at something that DIDN’T happen this December. Specifically, we didn’t have a Splatfest to tie us over for a weekend as we counted down to Christmas and the other holidays. Which is odd because they have done that in the past. However, to counter this, the team at Squid Research Labs has revealed that when the new year comes, you won’t have to wait too long before diving into another Splatoon 3 Splatfest. But the question is, what will the theme be for the first new Splatfest of 2024?

Well, the Splatoon 3 crew is going a bit personal for this one while also tying it to the current holiday season. So, the question is, who do you spend the holidays with?

SRL Fresh Start Division with Frosty Fest details! Who do you spend the holidays with? Do you whoop it up with friends, settle in with family, or kick back for some alone time?



Weigh in from 4 PM PT on January 12th until 4 PM PT on January 14th. Voting begins on January 5th! pic.twitter.com/5B2Vpfxrj1 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 22, 2023

See? We told you it was a personal question, and it’s one that definitely fits with the holiday theme for a basic reason. While it’s true that many holiday movies and TV shows feature families coming together to celebrate, that’s not always a realistic thing.

For example, you might live so far away from your family that it might be too costly to visit them for a short weekend before flying back to where you live. If you live overseas for one reason or another, that is a very real problem to have.

Or, it could be you have a close group of friends that are just like family to you, so you decide to go hang out with them and just enjoy their company. Or, you might be in a situation where you just want to spend the day to yourself and block out all the noise so you can treat yourself the way you always wanted to be treated the other 364 days of the year.

The truth is that there is no “wrong way” to spend the holidays, as everyone is different, and our “beliefs” about how to spend these special days are all personal in one form or another. But, like all Splatfests, seeing how it turns out will be interesting. If you recall the last Splatfest, it had a really surprising ending that baffled many players.

So you might think that the “Family” players will get the win because they will likely be in the majority. But if the right players are in the other two categories? It’s anybody’s Splatfest!