Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Director Is Extremely Confident In Upcoming Title

Let’s be honest here for a moment. 2023 had many ups and downs in gaming, even if Geoff Keighley doesn’t want to admit it! One of the biggest “downers” of 2023 was a host of games coming out before they ever should’ve been released. Not only does that look bad on the industry, but on the people who worked on the games that should’ve known it would’ve been bad if released then. Yes, some of them might have been fighting back, but other times, it was clear that they were fine with those early releases. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s director won’t be among that cast of “characters” when the game releases next year.

In an interview, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi stated that the game is the “most confident” he’s been in for a title he’s worked on. For context, he’s been a part of this RPG franchise for 15 years! So, he’s seen many highs and lows within this franchise. That means he must really believe in the game. And as you can see in the tweet below, he thinks gamers will “lose their minds,” especially over a certain moment.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi says this is the most confident he's ever been in a game.



"He thinks people are going to lose their minds… there's a moment in this that, when they saw it, everyone was kind of in awe."



While we can’t say for certain what moment he’s talking about, Square Enix has been teasing a big change toward Aerith, which might be what fans are begging for the most. Or, it could be something to do with Cloud or Sephiroth or one of the other main characters. It’s hard to say at this point, which is why we’ll have to try to be patient and wait for the revelation to come.

Regardless, it’s refreshing to hear a director have such confidence in a title, and fans can take them at their word. The first game in the “remake saga” was incredible, and with the power of the PS5, things will be bigger and more beautiful than ever. That says nothing of the game’s scope. Not only will you be able to access the broader world of Gaia, but you could potentially have up to 100 hours worth of gameplay and quests to do if you wander around it properly.

The combat system will also be getting lots of improvements. You will have a combo system to pair characters up with and do massive damage. New characters will be available to play as in your party. And if that’s not enough, there will be new summons to use!

The game releases on February 29th.