GTA 6 Gets Special Award and Fan Petition!

December was full of video game reveals, both big and small. But easily, the biggest announcement of the lot was the reveal of GTA 6. Sure, it was technically “first revealed” in 2022 after that huge leak happened, which led to a certain person being put in a “hospital prison” for “life,” but that wasn’t the true unveiling. That happened by Rockstar Games themselves, and the trailer was so popular it broke YouTube records! Unlike certain other companies, Rockstar made it clear within the trailer that the title won’t arrive until 2025. But if you think that prevented players from doing certain things to show their excitement for the game? You don’t know gamers.

GTA 6 won the “most anticipated game” award during the PlayStation Awards. That’s interesting because, again, the game doesn’t come out until 2025! But gamers are more hyped about that than anything coming out in 2024. That’s true hype, ladies and gentlemen.

Congrats to Rockstar Games on winning PlayStation Platinum Trophy for Most Anticipated game.



Also congrats on becoming second on Best Ongoing game, for GTA Online! pic.twitter.com/8oqtnSJZQ5 — Ben (@videotechuk_) December 20, 2023

But wait! That’s not the only thing that fans have done to highlight how much they want to play the game now versus waiting another year or so to get it. On Reddit, commenters posted a “petition” for the world to just skip 2024 so we can get to 2025, and thus the game will be much closer to release.

That’s certainly one way to go about “skipping forward” to a video game that you want to play! Some of the Redditors were 100% on board with this because they feel that next year is “going to suck,” given how the “cycle of 4 years” recently hasn’t been good. If you recall certain things, 2016 and 2020 were not the best years in world history.

However, while a “time jump” does sound appealing to some, others were a bit more wise about things. First of all, we don’t know WHEN 2025 the game will be released. So, for all we know, that “time jump” would force us to wait until possibly the end of the year to get the game. Or, as others wisely pointed out, it could be that Rockstar Games will be forced to delay the title until 2026! Delays happen quite a bit in the gaming world, after all.

Obviously, such a time jump is impossible, but it again highlights how eager people are for this game. The last entry in this franchise was so good it set records for how consistently well it sold over a decade! So, who knows how good the next one will be?