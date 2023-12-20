Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Preview Highlights Games Length

Once upon a time, the most important question about a video game was, “When can I get my hands on it?” After all, once we had certain video games, we weren’t afraid to play them over and over again on repeat until we had our next gaming fix. But nowadays, one of the most important questions gamers ask when considering getting a title is, “How long will it take to beat?” Many gamers want long titles with dozens of hours of gameplay and side quests to do. And for those hoping Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would be one such title, you’re in luck because it will be.

We technically already knew this, as the dev team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, including Tetsuya Nomura himself, noted that if players wanted, they could get about 100 hours from the title. That’s quite the promise, but is it accurate? Game Informer was able to get their hands on the title and talk with the game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, and in that time, they learned quite a bit about the game’s length and how much players can “tack on” to it.

For example, if you wanted to just blast through the game via its main story missions and such, you’ll get done with the game in about 40 hours. So, it’s not the longest RPG ever, but one that’ll keep you busy for some time if you pace yourself. However, Square Enix is not only adding whole new cities to the game but also giving players meaningful side quests to do. If they choose to do all those side quests, they’ll get about 100 hours of content from the game.

The director even said that 80% of the things you can do in the game will come via exploring the world and seeing all that it has to offer. In other words, you’re encouraged to get off the “main path” and see what catches your eye in other places. Based on past trailers, we know there will be cities with big dance and singing spots, Chocobo racing, riding around on mopeds, getting certain vehicles to ride around in within the overworld, and so on.

Plus, many of you will likely try to get every summon possible and grind enemies to dust to get your characters to higher levels.

So, no matter how “in-depth” you want the game to be, the title likely has you covered. How long will you play the game? You’ll find out on February 29th!