Pokemon Scarlet and Violet To Get Special “Epilogue” DLC

Not even a week ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released the second half of their DLC via “The Indigo Disk.” The content was not only taking players to a new place via the Blueberry Academy and its Terarium, but it would finally showcase what “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” was and why it was the name of the DLC bundle. But for those who have already finished it and think that there’s “nothing else to do” outside of battling and collecting Pokemon for your Pokedex, we have an update you’ll want to hear. Because, according to The Pokemon Company, your journey isn’t over just yet.

On Twitter, The Pokemon Company revealed that a free DLC update will arrive on January 11th and will feature the “epilogue” to the DLC. As you’ll see in the tweet below, you’ll return to Kitakami, but you won’t go alone. Unlike in the previous DLC stories, you’ll be joined by Nemona, Arven, and Penny, who were key characters in the main storyline, and together, you’ll tie up some loose ends from “The Teal Mask” DLC story.

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits! An epilogue for #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives on January 11, 2024! pic.twitter.com/jQ3GAq9Exy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 20, 2023

For those who don’t understand the loose ends that are there, in the first DLC, we heard about the story of Ogerpon and “The Loyal Three.” The tale said that three Pokemon had come to Kitakami to stop Ogerpon’s rampage and died in the attempt despite being blessed by a certain Pokemon.

However, as we would find out, The Loyal Three were thieves from other lands who had gotten a power-up via the Pokemon known as Pecharunt. There is much we don’t know about this Pokemon, and it appears that our main character will bring their friends along to get to the bottom of this mystery and set the record straight in Kitakami once and for all.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue will be released on January 11th. But, as one might expect, you need to do certain things to get access to it. First, you need to complete the main campaign and the Area Zero post-game content of the original titles. Then, you need to complete the storylines with “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.” So, if you haven’t gotten the DLC yet, you’ll need to beat both of them to get access to the epilogue.

If history is any indication, this will be the last story update for the game. However, The Pokemon Company could bring more DLC in the future if they so desired.