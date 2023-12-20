Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Point To Artwork For Next Trailer Release Date

There is no shortage of rumors, speculation, and supposed clues to the next Grand Theft Auto video game. Grand Theft Auto VI has been incredibly anticipated by fans worldwide. Rightfully so, as this is a game we’ve waited on for over ten years now. Back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V launched into the marketplace, and with it came a long line of updates, releases, and support to keep fans happy. But if you’re tired of Los Santos, the wait should end in 2025. That’s when we’ll get Grand Theft Auto VI, but before then, there should be plenty of marketing materials to continue hyping up its release.

Rockstar Games has been keen on keeping things quiet for their next GTA game. That was until earlier this month that the developers finally shared the first trailer for the next installment. We know that we’re heading back to Vice City, and with it comes a new set of protagonists. Likewise, the footage showcased a few notable areas worth exploring, but this trailer is not enough for some fans. That’s when players look at anything and everything from the trailer and official artwork to tell us what else this game will provide.

One Reddit user claims that the official artwork for Grand Theft Auto VI might reveal when the next trailer will be released. Of course, others have pointed out that this is reading far too much into the artwork. Regardless, the individual on Reddit noted that the bullet holes on the side of the vehicle featuring both Lucia and Jason could be Morse code. Translating it, the individual stated that this could be a hidden message stating 1/9/more.

That has some fans speculating that next month, we could get our next trailer. Again, this is a debated topic, and some fans are suggesting the bullet holds do not correlate to a date. Still, fans previously poured time into Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, and their various updates as potential clues to what we could see in the next installment. It’s not unheard of for some developers to leave hints of what is coming from the studio in the future. So, for now, we can only wait and see what next month could bring.

At any rate, Grand Theft Auto VI does have one trailer you can watch in the video below. Within it, we’re given a launch window of 2025, where the game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for PC players to find out when this next Grand Theft Auto game will launch on the platform.