Starfield Developers Offers Insight Into What’s Coming Next Year

Starfield was launched this year, and it was one of the more anticipated games of 2023. Now that this title has been available for a good while, some players are likely eager for a new update. Bethesda has said that updates will be a bit more frequent in 2024. We should see a new notable update coming to the game every six weeks or so. Today, on the Starfield subreddit, Bethesda revealed a few improvements and features coming in 2024.

Again, the post on Reddit reaffirmed that in 2024, we should see an update coming to the game in about six-week increments. That will start in February of 2024 with the first major update of the upcoming year. For instance, one of the big complaints players had when first going through Starfield was the lack of a map system. When you land on a planet and venture into the city, there isn’t much of a map to get a clear view of the layout. That will change in the upcoming year, which will likely be appreciated by newcomers to the game when more content is added to the title.

Upcoming Starfield Updates 2024

City Maps

New ways to travel

New ways to customize your ships

New gameplay options to further adjust the difficulty

Official mod support with the launch of Creations

Shattered Space Expansion

This was the official update listed for 2024, and there are bound to be plenty of other updates besides that as we venture into the upcoming year. The notable ones for some players might be the mod support and Shattered Space expansion. These will add new content to the game and further give players a reason to start Starfield back up. With just how massive of a game Bethesda created, it leaves plenty of room for players to make new areas, quests, characters, factions, and more. So, we imagine this title will be around for quite some time.

With all that said, if you haven't picked up Starfield, it's readily available for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.