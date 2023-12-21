Is Square Enix Further Teasing Big Change In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

When it comes to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, one of the biggest reasons that gamers want to get their hands on it sooner rather than later is because they want answers to the questions they have. Specifically, the “remake saga” has already made it clear that significant changes to the original game’s storyline will affect certain plot points in the next two titles. Some of them were basic “quality of life” changes to help flesh things out more. But then, some changes drastically affected how the story would be told and who might be alive at the end of it.

For example, the original game had the main members of Avalanche, who weren’t playable, die after a key scene. But one of them lived longer than they should’ve, and the other is still alive. There’s also the question about Zack Fair, who is alive despite having died in the events leading up to Cloud’s storyline in Midgar. And then, there’s Aerith, who has a key moment in the original game where she dies, and the trailers for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reveal that we will see this moment again. But whether it’ll go the way that it did before remains to be seen. What is driving gamers crazy, though, is that Square Enix and the team behind the game keep teasing that moment over and over again.

If you don’t believe us, check out this tweet:

"When she wakes up, a scary man is gonna kill her."



What could Marlene's words mean…? #FF7R pic.twitter.com/QciIPbboLU — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) December 21, 2023

In the original game, Cloud and crew go to the Forgotten City, and as Aerith enacts a certain thing, Sephiroth swoops down from above and impales her, killing her instantly. The moment is rooted in gamers’ minds as one of the most tragic scenes in all of gaming. But the remake saga has its roots set in ‘defying fate,’ which is Sephiroth’s goal this time around. So, if he can defy fate, why not Aerith?

The fact that Marlene somehow knows the future and is telling it to Zack Fair speaks volumes. It implies that Zack will try to track down Aerith and save her. For those who don’t know the prequel game’s story, Zack and Aerith fell in love with one another, and yet he died protecting Cloud, who she has also fallen for.

Cloud’s memories are actually Zack’s, and that will likely come out in the upcoming title, too. But the question remains: will Aerith live this time? We’ll have to wait until February 29th to find out!