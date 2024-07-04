MW3 and Warzone: Vacation Squad Event and Rewards

With summer in full swing in the Northern hemisphere, MW3 and Warzone is treating fans to a sunny Vacation Squad event.

Whether you’re a fan of MW3, MWZ, or Warzone, there’s an individual challenge tied to each mode, meaning you can complete the event in any game type you choose.

Gather the MW3 and Warzone Vacation Squad

Here are all the quests available to complete and the reward you’ll get for ticking each one off the list.

Splash Zone Calling Card

Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator kills with the JAK Purifier

Get 20 Operator kills with the JAK Purifier Zombies: Get 200 kills with the JAK Purifier

Get 200 kills with the JAK Purifier Warzone: Get 1 kill using a Molotov, Thermite, or Thermobaric Grenade

Double Battle Pass XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 2 Operator hipfire kills without releasing the trigger using an LMG 10 times

Get 2 Operator hipfire kills without releasing the trigger using an LMG 10 times Zombies: Get 15 kills with an LMG without releasing the trigger 2 times

Get 15 kills with an LMG without releasing the trigger 2 times Warzone: Activate 3 killstreaks

Call of Lifeguard Duty Emblem

Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding

Get 20 Operator kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding Zombies: Get 200 kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding

Get 200 kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding Warzone: In Plunder, Get 3 Operator kills using Frag Grenades, Sticky Grenades, Claymores, or Proximity mines

Those Aren’t Coconuts Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer: Get 15 Operator kills with the Thermobaric Grenade or Thermite

Get 15 Operator kills with the Thermobaric Grenade or Thermite Zombies: Get a Quad kill with Monkey Bomb 20 times

Get a Quad kill with Monkey Bomb 20 times Warzone: In Plunder, get 3 Operator kills using Launchers

Suns Out, Guns Out Large Decal

Multiplayer: Deploy 5 Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks

Deploy 5 Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks Zombies: Complete 8 contracts

Complete 8 contracts Warzone: In Resurgence, use 10 Field Upgrades

Double XP Tokens

Multiplayer: Get 10 Operator kills with the RGL-80 Launcher

Get 10 Operator kills with the RGL-80 Launcher Zombies: Get 300 kills with the RGL-80 Launcher

Get 300 kills with the RGL-80 Launcher Warzone: In Resurgence, complete 8 contracts

Once you unlock all six of the rewards listed above, you’ll earn the ultimate reward which is a Tou-Can Do This knife blueprint. As the name suggests, the knife resembles a Toucan, perhaps the most recognisable tropical bird.

The Vacation Squad ends on July, 10, 2024, leaving you plenty of time to pick up all the summer-themed rewards.