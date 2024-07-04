MW3 and Warzone: Vacation Squad Event and Rewards

With summer in full swing in the Northern hemisphere, MW3 and Warzone is treating fans to a sunny Vacation Squad event.
Whether you’re a fan of MW3, MWZ, or Warzone, there’s an individual challenge tied to each mode, meaning you can complete the event in any game type you choose.
More Call of Duty guides
MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | MW3 and Warzone: All Retro Warfare Event Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Headshots Only Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Havoc Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Fallout Skins and Cosmetics | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |
Gather the MW3 and Warzone Vacation Squad
Here are all the quests available to complete and the reward you’ll get for ticking each one off the list.
Splash Zone Calling Card
- Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator kills with the JAK Purifier
- Zombies: Get 200 kills with the JAK Purifier
- Warzone: Get 1 kill using a Molotov, Thermite, or Thermobaric Grenade
Double Battle Pass XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 2 Operator hipfire kills without releasing the trigger using an LMG 10 times
- Zombies: Get 15 kills with an LMG without releasing the trigger 2 times
- Warzone: Activate 3 killstreaks
Call of Lifeguard Duty Emblem
- Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding
- Zombies: Get 200 kills with Akimbo equipped on a Handgun while sliding
- Warzone: In Plunder, Get 3 Operator kills using Frag Grenades, Sticky Grenades, Claymores, or Proximity mines
Those Aren’t Coconuts Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Get 15 Operator kills with the Thermobaric Grenade or Thermite
- Zombies: Get a Quad kill with Monkey Bomb 20 times
- Warzone: In Plunder, get 3 Operator kills using Launchers
Suns Out, Guns Out Large Decal
- Multiplayer: Deploy 5 Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks
- Zombies: Complete 8 contracts
- Warzone: In Resurgence, use 10 Field Upgrades
Double XP Tokens
- Multiplayer: Get 10 Operator kills with the RGL-80 Launcher
- Zombies: Get 300 kills with the RGL-80 Launcher
- Warzone: In Resurgence, complete 8 contracts
Once you unlock all six of the rewards listed above, you’ll earn the ultimate reward which is a Tou-Can Do This knife blueprint. As the name suggests, the knife resembles a Toucan, perhaps the most recognisable tropical bird.
The Vacation Squad ends on July, 10, 2024, leaving you plenty of time to pick up all the summer-themed rewards.