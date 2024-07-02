Fortnite Could To Apple IOS In Europe

Fortnite was once on Apple IOS and available for gamers to download and play for free on any device they desired, including their iPads, but this was something that ended up being short-lived as players soon weren’t able to play the game anymore as the game soon went had a legal dispute between Epic and Apple and was removed and taken down.

One of the few ways players would be able to play Fortnite on Apple mobile devices is by using Cloud Gaming, which pulls the game straight from whatever console the gamer is choosing to use. But now, some Fortnite and Apple users are able to enjoy Fortnite on their devices by simply downloading an app yet again.

It was shared by Epic that over the next few months they would be “targeting the next couple months for the store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU.” And with that being said, the game has been sent in and it is expected that the iPad version of Fortnite would be available on Apple later this year.

There isn’t much other news about when it will be other than later this year, or if it could have the chance of returning to the Apple Stores within the US is iffy considering the laws are different whether than across the pond.

For now, Fortnite is avaliable for free on Epic Games for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. So far we don’t know when we might be getting the game on iPad.